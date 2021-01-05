 

Eagle Life Insurance Company names Gregory Alberti Head of National Accounts

Eagle Life Insurance Company, a subsidiary of American Equity Investment Life Insurance Company, has announced Gregory Alberti will be joining the company as Head of National Accounts effective Jan. 5, 2021. In this role, Alberti will be managing all aspects of Eagle Life’s distribution relationships, new business development and ensuring alignment with partner firm platforms and product needs. Alberti will report directly to Graham Day, President of Eagle Life and lead the National Accounts team.

“We are very excited to have Greg Alberti join the management team here at Eagle Life and grow our people and technical capabilities,” Day said. “Greg brings a great reputation in this industry as a leader in people development, business development and firm relationship management. Greg also possesses a deep knowledge of the ever-evolving platforms and products that our bank and broker-dealer partners are utilizing. As Eagle Life is a key piece of the American Equity 2.0 strategy, Greg’s contributions will lead us in 2021 and beyond as we strive to become the partner of choice with firms across the industry.”

Alberti joins Eagle Life with nearly 25 years in the financial services industry. He most recently served at Protective Life Insurance where he was a Managing Director and Vice President of Business Development and Fee-Based Distribution.

Prior to Protective, Alberti was Head of Strategic Relationship Management and RIA Distribution at Great West. There, he successfully negotiated numerous new distribution relationships and completed launches of annuity and life products within his first two years. He was instrumental in expanding their RIA channel distribution both beyond captive firms to general distributors, as well.

Alberti had also spent 11 years at AIG Financial Distributors as Head of Strategic Account Management for the Independent Broker Dealer Channel. Alberti received his MBA from Saint Joseph’s University in Philadelphia, Penn., while also obtaining his undergraduate degree from Cabrini College. Alberti currently resides with his family in Newtown Square, Pa.

ABOUT EAGLE LIFE

Eagle Life Insurance Company is a provider of fixed and fixed index annuities marketed through broker-dealers and banks. The company is a wholly-owned subsidiary of American Equity Investment Life Insurance Company, headquartered in West Des Moines, Iowa. Eagle Life is committed to providing products with integrity as well as superior service to the representatives it partners with and their clients. For more information, please visit www.eagle-lifeco.com.

