Principal to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results

Principal Financial Group (Nasdaq: PFG) announced today that it will release fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results 15 minutes after U.S. markets close on Thursday, January 28, 2021.

On Friday, January 29, 2021, at 10 a.m. ET, Dan Houston, chairman, president, and chief executive officer, and Deanna Strable, executive vice president and chief financial officer, will discuss the results during a live conference call. Other members of senior management will be available for a question and answer session. Additional information about quarterly financial results, including the earnings release, supplement, and slides will be available on our website at principal.com/investor.