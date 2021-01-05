 

Baxter to Host Fourth-Quarter 2020 Financial Results Conference Call for Investors

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX), a leading global medical products company, will host a conference call to discuss its fourth-quarter 2020 financial results on Thursday, February 4, 2021 at 7:30 a.m. Central Time. To participate in this conference call please follow this link http://www.directeventreg.com/registration/event/5044187 to pre-register for the call and receive the call information.

This call is also being webcast and can be accessed through Baxter’s website at www.baxter.com. The conference call will be recorded by Baxter and is copyrighted material. It cannot be recorded or rebroadcast without Baxter’s permission.

About Baxter

Every day, millions of patients and caregivers rely on Baxter’s leading portfolio of critical care, nutrition, renal, hospital and surgical products. For more than 85 years, we’ve been operating at the critical intersection where innovations that save and sustain lives meet the healthcare providers that make it happen. With products, technologies and therapies available in more than 100 countries, Baxter’s employees worldwide are now building upon the company’s rich heritage of medical breakthroughs to advance the next generation of transformative healthcare innovations. To learn more, visit www.baxter.com and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

