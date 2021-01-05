 

Colony Credit Real Estate Announces Appointment of New Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
05.01.2021, 22:20  |  53   |   |   

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (NYSE: CLNC) (the “Company”) today announced the appointment of Frank V. Saracino as Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer of the Company, effective January 1, 2021.

The Board of Directors of the Company have unanimously approved the appointment of the Company’s Chief Accounting Officer, Frank V. Saracino, 54, as Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer of the Company. Mr. Saracino will continue as the Chief Accounting Officer of the Company. “We are fortunate to have Frank elevate in his role and continue to provide comprehensive financial, accounting and reporting leadership and experience to the Company,” said Michael J. Mazzei, Chief Executive Officer and President. “I’d also like to thank Neale Redington for his able leadership, as he’s been a valuable part of our team and I wish him the best in his future role at Colony Capital.”

Mr. Saracino serves as Managing Director at Colony Capital where his responsibilities include financial accounting and reporting for certain Colony Capital managed real estate investment trusts and vehicles as Chief Financial Officer. Prior to joining a predecessor of the Colony business in 2015, Mr. Saracino was a managing director with Prospect Capital Corporation where he served from inception as Chief Financial Officer of its real estate investment trust subsidiaries and registered closed-end investment companies. From 2008 to 2012, Mr. Saracino was a Managing Director and America’s co-head of finance at Macquarie Group, and 2004 to 2008 he was Chief Accounting Officer of eSpeed, Inc., a publicly-traded subsidiary of Cantor Fitzgerald. Mr. Saracino started his career at Coopers & Lybrand where he earned a CPA, and subsequently worked in corporate finance at Deutsche Bank. Mr. Saracino holds a Bachelor of Science degree from Syracuse University.

Effective January 1, 2021, Neale W. Redington resigned from all positions at the Company, including Mr. Redington’s position as Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer of the Company, to transition to Chief Financial Officer of Colony Capital’s non-digital business segments.

About Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc.

Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE: CLNC) is one of the largest publicly traded commercial real estate (CRE) credit REITs, focused on originating, acquiring, financing and managing a diversified portfolio consisting primarily of CRE debt investments and net leased properties predominantly in the United States. CRE debt investments primarily consist of first mortgage loans, which we expect to be the primary investment strategy. Colony Credit Real Estate is externally managed by a subsidiary of leading global digital real estate and investment management firm, Colony Capital, Inc. Colony Credit Real Estate is organized as a Maryland corporation and taxed as a REIT for U.S. federal income tax purposes. For additional information regarding the Company and its management and business, please refer to www.clncredit.com.

Colony Credit Real Estate Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Colony Credit Real Estate Announces Appointment of New Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (NYSE: CLNC) (the “Company”) today announced the appointment of Frank V. Saracino as Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer of the Company, effective January 1, 2021. The Board of Directors of the Company have …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of QuantumScape Corporation (QS) on Behalf ...
Israeli Ministry of Health Authorizes COVID-19 Vaccine Moderna for Use in Israel
Amazon Continues to Expand Its Transportation Fleet With Purchased Aircraft
The Peck Company Holdings to Acquire iSun Energy LLC, Award-Winning Solar-Powered Electric Vehicle ...
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of ...
TMAC Resources Inc. to Be Acquired by Agnico Eagle
Energous Corporation Completes $40 Million At-The-Market Equity Offering
SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against SolarWinds Corporation ...
NRG Completes Direct Energy Acquisition Forming Leading Integrated Energy and Home Services Company
Takeda Completes Sale of Select Non-Core Assets to Cheplapharm
Titel
Moderna Announces Publication of Results from the Pivotal Phase 3 Trial of the Moderna COVID-19 ...
Xpeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for December 2020
Palantir Technologies Expands Japan Business with New $22.5 Million Contract
Almonty Industries Inc. Has Closed a US$1,201,000 (CDN $1,537,688) Non-Brokered Private Placement ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of QuantumScape Corporation (QS) on Behalf ...
Moderna Provides COVID-19 Vaccine Supply Update
Bristol Myers Squibb Provides Update on Status of Contingent Value Rights
Teledyne to Acquire FLIR Systems
Israeli Ministry of Health Authorizes COVID-19 Vaccine Moderna for Use in Israel
NANTKWEST INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Merger of NantKwest, Inc. - NK
Titel
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
FSD Pharma Announces First Patient Randomized in Phase 2 Trial of FSD201 for the Treatment of ...
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Announcement from Alibaba Group
CIIG Merger Corp. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on Form F-4 by Arrival Group in ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity