 

Celanese to Hold Fourth Quarter Earnings Conference Call on January 29, 2021

Celanese Corporation (NYSE: CE), a global chemical and specialty materials company, today announced that it will host a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter 2020 results on Friday, January 29, 2021, beginning at 10:00 a.m. Eastern time. This call will be available by webcast at https://investors.celanese.com or by phone:

Dial-in Number: 1-877-737-7051
International Dial-In Number: 1-201-689-8878
Ask for the Celanese Webcast

Alternatively, to enter the call immediately without waiting for operator assistance, attendees may pre-register for the call by clicking the link below. Once registered, attendees will receive an Outlook calendar invite with the date and time of call, the dial-in phone number and the unique attendee pin which is sent automatically to the email address provided.

Registrant Link:
http://services.incommconferencing.com/DiamondPassRegistration/registe ...

The company will distribute its fourth quarter earnings press release via newswire after the New York Stock Exchange closes on Thursday, January 28. The earnings press release and prepared remarks will also be available at https://investors.celanese.com after market close on Thursday, January 28.

A replay of the conference call will be available on demand on January 29, 2021, from 12:00 p.m. Eastern time until February 12, 2021, 12:00 a.m. Eastern time, at the following number:

Replay Number: 1-877-660-6853
Passcode: 13714396

The webcast replay will be available on demand at https://investors.celanese.com.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation is a global technology leader in the production of differentiated chemistry solutions and specialty materials used in most major industries and consumer applications. Our businesses use the full breadth of Celanese's global chemistry, technology and commercial expertise to create value for our customers, employees, shareholders and the corporation. As we partner with our customers to solve their most critical business needs, we strive to make a positive impact on our communities and the world through The Celanese Foundation. Based in Dallas, Celanese employs approximately 7,700 employees worldwide and had 2019 net sales of $6.3 billion. For more information about Celanese Corporation and its product offerings, visit www.celanese.com or our blog at www.celaneseblog.com.

