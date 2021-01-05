Tradeweb Announces Date for Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings

Tradeweb Markets Inc. (Nasdaq: TW), a leading, global operator of electronic marketplaces for rates, credit, equities and money markets, will release financial results for the fourth quarter of 2020 on Thursday, February 4, 2021 at approximately 7:00 AM EST.

WHO: Lee Olesky, Chief Executive Officer Billy Hult, President Robert Warshaw, Chief Financial Officer Ashley Serrao, Head of U.S. Corporate Development and Investor Relations WHAT: A discussion of financial results for the fourth quarter of 2020 and the full year 2020 followed by a question-and-answer session WHEN: Thursday, February 4, 2021 at 9:30 AM EST

A live, audio webcast of the conference call along with related materials will be available at http://investors.tradeweb.com. Alternatively, interested parties can access the call by dialing 866-221-1629 (U.S.) or +1 470-495-9175 (international) and entering conference ID 6190256. After the conference call, an archived recording will be available at http://investors.tradeweb.com.

About Tradeweb Markets

Tradeweb Markets Inc. (Nasdaq: TW) is a leading, global operator of electronic marketplaces for rates, credit, equities and money markets.

