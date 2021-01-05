 

Tradeweb Announces Date for Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings

Tradeweb Markets Inc. (Nasdaq: TW), a leading, global operator of electronic marketplaces for rates, credit, equities and money markets, will release financial results for the fourth quarter of 2020 on Thursday, February 4, 2021 at approximately 7:00 AM EST.

In addition, Tradeweb will host a conference call for investors.

  WHO:   Lee Olesky, Chief Executive Officer
    Billy Hult, President
    Robert Warshaw, Chief Financial Officer
    Ashley Serrao, Head of U.S. Corporate Development and Investor Relations
     
  WHAT:   A discussion of financial results for the fourth quarter of 2020 and the full year 2020 followed by a question-and-answer session
     
  WHEN:   Thursday, February 4, 2021 at 9:30 AM EST

A live, audio webcast of the conference call along with related materials will be available at http://investors.tradeweb.com. Alternatively, interested parties can access the call by dialing 866-221-1629 (U.S.) or +1 470-495-9175 (international) and entering conference ID 6190256. After the conference call, an archived recording will be available at http://investors.tradeweb.com.

About Tradeweb Markets

Tradeweb Markets Inc. (Nasdaq: TW) is a leading, global operator of electronic marketplaces for rates, credit, equities and money markets. Founded in 1996, Tradeweb provides access to markets, data and analytics, electronic trading, straight-through-processing and reporting for more than 40 products to clients in the institutional, wholesale and retail markets. Advanced technologies developed by Tradeweb enhance price discovery, order execution and trade workflows while allowing for greater scale and helping to reduce risks in client trading operations. Tradeweb serves approximately 2,500 clients in more than 65 countries. On average, Tradeweb facilitated more than $780 billion in notional value traded per day over the past four fiscal quarters. For more information, please go to www.tradeweb.com.

