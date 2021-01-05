Alliance BioEnergy Plus, DBA Blue Biofuels, Reports Q3 2020 Financial Results and Files Form 10 to be Current with its Financial Statements

For fiscal year 2019, the Company had a net income of $1,005,107, as compared to a net loss of $9,421,143 for fiscal year 2018. The income was entirely due to renegotiated and cancelled debts and liabilities of $2,781,783 as a result of the Chapter 11 Bankruptcy process, offset by $1,836,676 in operating expenses. Operating expenses in 2018 were $6,836,475. The reduction in operating expenses relates to reducing G&A costs by the new management team from $2,389,191 in 2018 to $1,038,814 in 2019, and a loss on impairment of zero in 2019 versus $3,827,316 in 2018.

Through the first three quarters of 2020, the Company had a net loss of $1,857,747, as compared to a net income of $1,415,594 for the first nine months of 2019. The Company’s operating expenses for the first 9 months of 2020 were $1,701,452, as compared to $1,371,923 in 2019. A significant percentage of the 2020 operating expenses comprised out-of-the-money stock options amounting to $847,574 using the Black-Scholes valuation methodology.

Although the third quarter 2020 financial statements indicate that there are $4,123,253 in total liabilities, $2,942,132 of this amount is payable out of future profits or future revenues and is not due until these milestones are achieved. Of the total liabilities, $2,696,502 of that amount is extinguished if the conditions precedent to such payment are not satisfied within 5 years from the Chapter 11 Plan Confirmation date of September 18, 2019. During the Chapter 11 restructuring, management decided that it was better for shareholders to renegotiate some debt by extending it to a future date and providing that it is only payable out of future profits or future revenues, rather than converting the liabilities into equity, which would have resulted in significant dilution to current shareholders. Moreover, since management was able to keep dilution to well under the 50% legal limit, Fresh Start Accounting did not apply. This means that the $35,492,755 in federal net operating loss carryovers (as of December 31, 2019) have been preserved, whereas these loss carryovers would have been lost had there been a greater than 50% change in ownership during Chapter 11. Using the current 21% federal income tax rate and Florida’s 4.46% corporate income tax rate, those tax losses have the potential of saving the Company up to approximately $9 million in future taxes.