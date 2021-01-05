 

Alliance BioEnergy Plus, DBA Blue Biofuels, Reports Q3 2020 Financial Results and Files Form 10 to be Current with its Financial Statements

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
05.01.2021, 22:25  |  92   |   |   

PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL, Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alliance BioEnergy Plus, Inc., DBA Blue Biofuels (PINK: ALLM).

Alliance BioEnergy Plus Inc., DBA Blue Biofuels, (the “Company”) is pleased to report its financial statements through Q3 2020.

For fiscal year 2019, the Company had a net income of $1,005,107, as compared to a net loss of $9,421,143 for fiscal year 2018. The income was entirely due to renegotiated and cancelled debts and liabilities of $2,781,783 as a result of the Chapter 11 Bankruptcy process, offset by $1,836,676 in operating expenses. Operating expenses in 2018 were $6,836,475. The reduction in operating expenses relates to reducing G&A costs by the new management team from $2,389,191 in 2018 to $1,038,814 in 2019, and a loss on impairment of zero in 2019 versus $3,827,316 in 2018.

Through the first three quarters of 2020, the Company had a net loss of $1,857,747, as compared to a net income of $1,415,594 for the first nine months of 2019. The Company’s operating expenses for the first 9 months of 2020 were $1,701,452, as compared to $1,371,923 in 2019. A significant percentage of the 2020 operating expenses comprised out-of-the-money stock options amounting to $847,574 using the Black-Scholes valuation methodology.

Although the third quarter 2020 financial statements indicate that there are $4,123,253 in total liabilities, $2,942,132 of this amount is payable out of future profits or future revenues and is not due until these milestones are achieved. Of the total liabilities, $2,696,502 of that amount is extinguished if the conditions precedent to such payment are not satisfied within 5 years from the Chapter 11 Plan Confirmation date of September 18, 2019. During the Chapter 11 restructuring, management decided that it was better for shareholders to renegotiate some debt by extending it to a future date and providing that it is only payable out of future profits or future revenues, rather than converting the liabilities into equity, which would have resulted in significant dilution to current shareholders. Moreover, since management was able to keep dilution to well under the 50% legal limit, Fresh Start Accounting did not apply. This means that the $35,492,755 in federal net operating loss carryovers (as of December 31, 2019) have been preserved, whereas these loss carryovers would have been lost had there been a greater than 50% change in ownership during Chapter 11. Using the current 21% federal income tax rate and Florida’s 4.46% corporate income tax rate, those tax losses have the potential of saving the Company up to approximately $9 million in future taxes.

Seite 1 von 2
Alliance Bioenergy Plus Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Alliance BioEnergy Plus, DBA Blue Biofuels, Reports Q3 2020 Financial Results and Files Form 10 to be Current with its Financial Statements PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL, Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Alliance BioEnergy Plus, Inc., DBA Blue Biofuels (PINK: ALLM). Alliance BioEnergy Plus Inc., DBA Blue Biofuels, (the “Company”) is pleased to report its financial statements through Q3 …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BioNTech präsentiert auf der 39. Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
InflaRx Completes Enrollment in Vilobelimab (IFX-1) European Phase II Study in ANCA-associated ...
Nucor Tubular Products Selects PowerFleet Telematics to Improve Steel Manufacturing Safety
Marathon Patent Group and DMG Blockchain Solutions to Form the Digital Currency Miners of North ...
Mersana Therapeutics Announces Corporate and Pipeline Updates and 2021 Goals and Anticipated ...
Nicox Highlights Successful 2020 Development Progress and Clinical Milestones for 2021
Mydecine Innovations Group Sponsors First Lab-Based Study of Established Microdosers at Macquarie ...
Generation Mining Announces Additional High-Grade Results From Marathon Drilling
QMX Gold Intersects 185.0m of 2.16 g/t Au In-Pit and 11.2m of 10.88 g/t Au at Depth at Bonnefond
Bragg Gaming Enters the Netherlands Through a Deal with JVH Gaming and Kambi Sports Group
Titel
BioNTech präsentiert auf der 39. Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
Bionano Genomics Granted 180-Day Extension by Nasdaq to Regain Compliance with Bid Price Rule
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
TAAT Plans for Expansion by Doubling Beyond Tobacco Production Capacity, Developing U.S. Online ...
Generex and NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Provide Update on Ii-Key COVID-19 Vaccine Development Program ...
Bionano Genomics Publishes Study on Autism Risk Genes After Detailed Analysis of The Genome of ...
InflaRx Completes Enrollment in Vilobelimab (IFX-1) European Phase II Study in ANCA-associated ...
CytoDyn Announces Research on Critically Ill COVID-19 Patients Published in Journal of ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Announces Trading Volumes Grew 1070% in 2020, ...
NIO Inc. Provides December, Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Delivery Update
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe