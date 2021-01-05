 

Navient to announce fourth quarter 2020 results on Jan. 26, host earnings call on Jan. 27

WILMINGTON, Del., Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navient (Nasdaq: NAVI), a leading provider of education loan management and business processing solutions, today announced it will release its 2020 fourth quarter and full year financial results on Navient.com/investors after market close on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. Navient will host a conference call to review results on Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021 at 8 a.m. ET.

Navient will notify investors when earnings results have been issued by a news release over a wire service and on Twitter @Navient. In addition, the earnings results will also be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Form 8-K, which will be available on the SEC website.

To access the conference call, dial 855-838-4156 (USA and Canada) or 267-751-3600 (international) and use access code 1768064 starting at 7:45 a.m. ET. The live audio webcast will be available on Navient.com/investors. Supplemental financial information and presentation slides used during the company’s investor conference call will be available on the company’s website no later than the call’s start time.

A replay of the webcast will be available via the company’s website approximately two hours after the call’s conclusion. A telephone replay may be accessed approximately two hours after the call through February 10, 2021, at 855-859-2056 (USA and Canada) or 404-537-3406 (international), with access code 1768064.

About Navient
Navient (Nasdaq: NAVI) is a leading provider of education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels. Navient helps clients and millions of Americans achieve success through technology-enabled financing, services, and support. Learn more at Navient.com.

Contact:
Media: Paul Hartwick, 302-283-4026, paul.hartwick@navient.com
Investors: Nathan Rutledge, 703-984-6801, nathan.rutledge@navient.com


