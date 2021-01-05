 

Plus Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming January Conferences

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: PSTV) (the “Company”), a clinical-stage company focused on making a positive impact on patients’ lives, today announced that Marc Hedrick, M.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Plus Therapeutics, will present at three upcoming virtual conferences.

Event H.C. Wainwright BioConnect Conference
Date January 11-14, 2021
Time Presentation available on demand January 11-14, 2021
   
Event Biotech Showcase 2021
Date January 11-15, 2021
   
Event ICR Conference 2021
Date Thursday, January 14, 2021
Time 1:45 p.m. ET

Investors interested in arranging a meeting with the Company’s management during the ICR Conference 2021 should contact the conference coordinator or brandon.weiner@westwicke.com. Webcasts of the H.C. Wainwright and ICR conferences presentations will be available under the ‘Events’ tab of the Investor Relations section of the Plus Therapeutics website at www.plustherapeutics.com.

About Plus Therapeutics, Inc.

Plus Therapeutics (Nasdaq: PSTV) is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company whose radiotherapeutic portfolio is concentrated on nanoliposome-encapsulated radionuclides for several cancer targets. Central to the Company’s drug development is a unique nanotechnology platform designed to reformulate, deliver and commercialize multiple drugs targeting rare cancers and other diseases. The platform is designed to facilitate new delivery approaches and/or formulations of safe and effective, injectable drugs, potentially enhancing the safety, efficacy and convenience for patients and healthcare providers. More information may be found at PlusTherapeutics.com and ReSPECT-Trials.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements that may be deemed “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of U.S. securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, that address activities, events or developments that we intend, expect, project, believe or anticipate and similar expressions or future conditional verbs such as will, should, would, could or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Such statements are based upon certain assumptions and assessments made by our management in light of their experience and their perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors they believe to be appropriate. These statements include, without limitation, statements about: the Company’s potential to facilitate new delivery approaches and/or formulations of safe and effective, injectable drugs, potentially enhancing the safety, efficacy and convenience for patients and healthcare providers; the Company’s potential to develop drug candidates currently in its product pipeline; and the Company’s potential to develop additional drugs outside of its current pipeline. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are subject to a number of additional material risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to: the risk that the Company is not able to successfully develop product candidates that can leverage the U.S. FDA’s accelerated regulatory pathways; and the risks described under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including in the Company’s annual and quarterly reports. There may be events in the future that the Company is unable to predict, or over which it has no control, and its business, financial condition, results of operations and prospects may change in the future. The Company assumes no responsibility to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events, trends or circumstances after the date they are made unless the Company has an obligation under U.S. federal securities laws to do so.

Investor Contact
Peter Vozzo
Westwicke/ICR
(443) 377-4767
Peter.Vozzo@westwicke.com

Media Contact
Terri Clevenger
Westwicke/ICR
(203) 856-4326
Terri.Clevenger@westwicke.com




Plus Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming January Conferences AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: PSTV) (the “Company”), a clinical-stage company focused on making a positive impact on patients’ lives, today announced that Marc Hedrick, M.D., President and Chief …

