 

Cushman & Wakefield Hires Neil Johnston as Chief Financial Officer

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
05.01.2021, 22:30  |  44   |   |   

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK), a leading global real estate services firm, has appointed Neil Johnston as Executive Vice President (EVP) and Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective in February.

Johnston’s hiring is part of a long-planned transition, as Duncan Palmer, currently CFO, announced his retirement in February 2020.

“After a very thorough search and transition planning process, we’re extremely pleased to welcome Neil to Cushman & Wakefield,” said Brett White, Cushman & Wakefield’s Executive Chairman & CEO. “I’m confident that, with his leadership, we will build on our strong track record of financial performance as a leader in our industry.”

A 30-year finance veteran with extensive executive leadership experience, Johnston most recently served as EVP and CFO of Presidio, a $3B IT solutions provider. Prior to his time at Presidio, Johnston spent 20 years in various finance leadership roles at Cox Enterprises, a privately held $20B global conglomerate, most recently as EVP and CFO of Cox Automotive, a $7B automotive services company. Prior to joining Cox, Johnston worked for Coca-Cola Enterprises and Deloitte.

Palmer, who has held the firm’s CFO position through a period of transformational growth, will continue with Cushman & Wakefield in a consulting role throughout 2021.

“I’m very proud of what we have accomplished during my tenure. I am confident in the transition process we’ve planned and in what lies ahead for Cushman & Wakefield,” said Palmer.

Johnston will begin as a consultant to Cushman & Wakefield from January 18, 2021 until he becomes CFO on February 28, 2021. He holds an MBA from The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania and degrees in accounting, finance and information systems from Georgia State University and the University of Cape Town, South Africa. He is a certified public accountant and a chartered accountant.

About Cushman & Wakefield
 Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) is a leading global real estate services firm that delivers exceptional value for real estate occupiers and owners. Cushman & Wakefield is among the largest real estate services firms with approximately 53,000 employees in 400 offices and 60 countries. In 2019, the firm had revenue of $8.8 billion across core services of property, facilities and project management, leasing, capital markets, valuation and other services. To learn more, visit www.cushmanwakefield.com or follow @CushWake on Twitter.

Cushman & Wakefield Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Cushman & Wakefield Hires Neil Johnston as Chief Financial Officer Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK), a leading global real estate services firm, has appointed Neil Johnston as Executive Vice President (EVP) and Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective in February. Johnston’s hiring is part of a long-planned …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of QuantumScape Corporation (QS) on Behalf ...
Israeli Ministry of Health Authorizes COVID-19 Vaccine Moderna for Use in Israel
Amazon Continues to Expand Its Transportation Fleet With Purchased Aircraft
The Peck Company Holdings to Acquire iSun Energy LLC, Award-Winning Solar-Powered Electric Vehicle ...
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of ...
TMAC Resources Inc. to Be Acquired by Agnico Eagle
Energous Corporation Completes $40 Million At-The-Market Equity Offering
SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against SolarWinds Corporation ...
NRG Completes Direct Energy Acquisition Forming Leading Integrated Energy and Home Services Company
Takeda Completes Sale of Select Non-Core Assets to Cheplapharm
Titel
Moderna Announces Publication of Results from the Pivotal Phase 3 Trial of the Moderna COVID-19 ...
Xpeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for December 2020
Palantir Technologies Expands Japan Business with New $22.5 Million Contract
Almonty Industries Inc. Has Closed a US$1,201,000 (CDN $1,537,688) Non-Brokered Private Placement ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of QuantumScape Corporation (QS) on Behalf ...
Moderna Provides COVID-19 Vaccine Supply Update
Bristol Myers Squibb Provides Update on Status of Contingent Value Rights
Teledyne to Acquire FLIR Systems
Israeli Ministry of Health Authorizes COVID-19 Vaccine Moderna for Use in Israel
NANTKWEST INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Merger of NantKwest, Inc. - NK
Titel
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
FSD Pharma Announces First Patient Randomized in Phase 2 Trial of FSD201 for the Treatment of ...
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Announcement from Alibaba Group
CIIG Merger Corp. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on Form F-4 by Arrival Group in ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
21.12.20
Cushman & Wakefield Represents Whitebox in Expansion to 350,000 SF at Logistics Center in Las Vegas
14.12.20
Cushman & Wakefield Hires Nadine Augusta as Chief Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Officer
10.12.20
Cushman & Wakefield Providing Brokerage Services for Anticipated $1B, 19-MSF Business Park in Utah
09.12.20
Cushman & Wakefield Joins Business Roundtable Initiative to Focus on Skills in Hiring and Advancement