 

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. Notes Share Conversions

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (LN:PSH) (LN:PSHD) (NA:PSH) (the “Company”) today announced that all holders of Management Shares have converted their shares to Public Shares as of 31 December 2020. As a result of the Management Share conversions, the total number of Public Shares outstanding has increased from 192,944,999 to 199,120,882, and the market capitalization of the Company’s Public Shares has increased from $6,753.1M to $6,969.2M as of 31 December 2020.

Prior to the conversions, the Company had 192,944,999 Public Shares outstanding. To satisfy the conversions, 6,175,883 Public Shares, which had been held in treasury, have been reissued. Following the conversions, there are 199,120,882 Public Shares, 0 Management Shares and 1 Special Voting Share outstanding. In addition, the Company currently holds 11,835,868 Public Shares in Treasury.

About Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd.
 Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (LN:PSH) (LN:PSHD) (NA:PSH) is an investment holding company structured as a closed-ended fund that makes concentrated investments principally in North American domiciled companies.



