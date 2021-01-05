 

Rainmaker Worldwide Inc. Announces the Strengthening of its Team Following the Sale of its Water Subsidiary Rainmaker Holland BV to Sphere 3D Corp.

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
05.01.2021, 22:30  |  64   |   |   

Peterborough, CA, Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Rainmaker Worldwide Inc. (OTC: RAKR) (“The Company”) announces it will continue to expand its focus on commercializing Environmental, Social and Governance (“ESG”) technologies following the completed sale of its water subsidiary Rainmaker Holland BV to Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ: ANY) (“Sphere 3D”). The transaction is expected to close in less than 10 days. The acquisition was announced on January 4th and will transition the Rainmaker brand under Sphere 3D.

RAKR will continue to pursue value creation for its shareholders by leveraging its institutional and market knowledge and asset base.  RAKR will receive a percentage of gross revenue from all Rainmaker operations implemented in Jamaica over the next 4 years. RAKR plans to continue to build global joint venture partnerships and pursue strategic acquisitions of burgeoning technological companies that supports The Company’s vision of a more sustainable future.  

The Company’s new chapter will be led by Michael O’Connor, RAKR’s current Executive Chairman who will now assume the role as Interim CEO. Michael Skinner, former CEO becomes Interim CEO of Sphere 3D to ensure a successful transition. Prior to co-founding Rainmaker, Mr. O’Connor was one of the founders of Wind Mobile, now known as Freedom Mobile, which was acquired by Shaw Communications Inc. in 2016 for $1.6 billion. Mr. O’Connor brings over 25 years of expertise in operational, corporate finance, business development and corporate governance to his leadership roles. He has a global track record in business development in Africa, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East having led merger and acquisition projects worth more than $30 billion.

RAKR also welcomes Michael Della Fortuna and Dr. Mamdouh Shoukri to RAKR’s Board as independent Directors. Mr. Della Fortuna adds invaluable product and technology development experience to the RAKR board. He is the CEO of Nexeya Canada Inc., which designs, manufactures and supports embedded and stand-alone products for capital intense and mission critical environments. Mr. Della Fortuna is also the current Board Chair of Drone Delivery Canada, a pioneering technology firm with a focus on designing, developing and implementing a commercially viable drone delivery system.

Seite 1 von 3


Rainmaker Worldwide Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Rainmaker Worldwide Inc. Announces the Strengthening of its Team Following the Sale of its Water Subsidiary Rainmaker Holland BV to Sphere 3D Corp. Peterborough, CA, Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - via NewMediaWire - Rainmaker Worldwide Inc. (OTC: RAKR) (“The Company”) announces it will continue to expand its focus on commercializing Environmental, Social and Governance (“ESG”) technologies …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BioNTech präsentiert auf der 39. Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
InflaRx Completes Enrollment in Vilobelimab (IFX-1) European Phase II Study in ANCA-associated ...
Nucor Tubular Products Selects PowerFleet Telematics to Improve Steel Manufacturing Safety
Marathon Patent Group and DMG Blockchain Solutions to Form the Digital Currency Miners of North ...
Mersana Therapeutics Announces Corporate and Pipeline Updates and 2021 Goals and Anticipated ...
Nicox Highlights Successful 2020 Development Progress and Clinical Milestones for 2021
Mydecine Innovations Group Sponsors First Lab-Based Study of Established Microdosers at Macquarie ...
Generation Mining Announces Additional High-Grade Results From Marathon Drilling
QMX Gold Intersects 185.0m of 2.16 g/t Au In-Pit and 11.2m of 10.88 g/t Au at Depth at Bonnefond
Bragg Gaming Enters the Netherlands Through a Deal with JVH Gaming and Kambi Sports Group
Titel
BioNTech präsentiert auf der 39. Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
Bionano Genomics Granted 180-Day Extension by Nasdaq to Regain Compliance with Bid Price Rule
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
TAAT Plans for Expansion by Doubling Beyond Tobacco Production Capacity, Developing U.S. Online ...
Generex and NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Provide Update on Ii-Key COVID-19 Vaccine Development Program ...
Bionano Genomics Publishes Study on Autism Risk Genes After Detailed Analysis of The Genome of ...
InflaRx Completes Enrollment in Vilobelimab (IFX-1) European Phase II Study in ANCA-associated ...
CytoDyn Announces Research on Critically Ill COVID-19 Patients Published in Journal of ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Announces Trading Volumes Grew 1070% in 2020, ...
NIO Inc. Provides December, Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Delivery Update
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe