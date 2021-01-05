Wolverine WorldWide Names Matt Blonder as President, Global eCommerce

Blonder brings to Wolverine Worldwide more than 20 years of omni-channel, consumer direct, digital marketing, and merchandising experience across a variety of well-known brands and retailers. Most recently, he was Global Head of Digital at Reebok, a division of Adidas, where he transformed the brand’s digital strategy, led a complete refresh of Reebok.com, revamped the digital consumer experience, and introduced a new global loyalty program.

ROCKFORD, Mich., Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE: WWW), which operates one of the world’s largest portfolios of footwear and lifestyle brands, today announced the appointment of Matt Blonder as its new President, Global eCommerce. Blonder will report to Brendan Hoffman, Wolverine Worldwide’s President.

“Wolverine Worldwide witnessed a dramatic change in consumer behavior last year, highlighted by a significant shift to eCommerce and heightened digital engagement,” said Hoffman. “We capitalized on this by accelerating our pivot to a digital-first strategy and expanding our digital investments and capabilities, all aimed at engaging consumers online with pinnacle brand experiences, fresh and innovative product, and compelling storytelling. The Company has set a bold goal to achieve $500 million in global eCommerce revenue for 2021. Matt’s proven track record makes him the ideal person to lead this ongoing digital transformation.”

“I’m excited to join Wolverine Worldwide during a period of unprecedented digital growth for the Company and the industry overall,” said Blonder. “The Company’s diverse and well-positioned brand portfolio provides many opportunities to accelerate growth in the current environment, as we embrace a consumer direct mindset and forge even stronger connections between global consumers and our brands.”

