Constellation Brands Completes Wine and Spirits Transactions With E. & J. Gallo to Focus Portfolio on Consumer Premiumization Trends

VICTOR, N.Y., Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE: STZ and STZ.B), a leading beverage alcohol company, announced today that it has closed its transaction with E. & J. Gallo Winery to divest a portion of Constellation’s wine and spirits portfolio principally priced at $11 retail and below, including certain related facilities located in California, New York, and Washington state. The aggregate transaction price was approximately $810 million, consisting of approximately $560 million in cash paid at closing and the opportunity to receive up to $250 million in earnout payments if brand performance targets are met over a two-year period after closing. The transaction price reflects various adjustments of approximately $220 million related primarily to changes in inventory for which Constellation has already received the benefit.



Constellation also closed its separate but related transaction with Gallo to divest the Nobilo wine brand and certain related assets and liabilities for approximately $130 million, subject to certain post-closing adjustments.