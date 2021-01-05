Profound Medical Announces Preliminary Unaudited Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Revenues

Profound anticipates total revenues for the fourth quarter of 2020 to be approximately $3.7 million, representing growth of 32% year-over-year and 24% sequentially over the previous quarter. For the full year 2020, Profound anticipates total revenues to be approximately $9.7 million, which compares to $5.5 million in 2019. These figures are preliminary and unaudited, and actual revenues may differ.

TORONTO, Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF; TSX:PRN) (“Profound”), a commercial-stage medical device company that develops and markets customizable, incision-free therapies for the ablation of diseased tissue, today announced preliminary unaudited revenues for the fourth quarter and full year 2020. Profound is providing this information due to the significant lag time between planned investment community meetings to be held in connection with, among other investor events, the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, and its expected reporting of final 2020 results in March 2021.

“We believe the strong sales performance in the fourth quarter, which was achieved in the face of continuing COVID-19 headwinds for the medical device industry, speaks to the strength of both our technology and business model,” commented Arun Menawat, Profound’s CEO. “While we remain cautious about the scope and pace of U.S. TULSA-PRO commercial adoption in the near-term due to the pandemic, we are also energized going into 2021.”

About Profound Medical Corp.

Profound is a commercial-stage medical device company that develops and markets customizable, incision-free therapies for the ablation of diseased tissue.

Profound is commercializing TULSA-PRO, a technology that combines real-time MRI, robotically-driven transurethral ultrasound and closed-loop temperature feedback control. TULSA-PRO is designed to provide customizable and predictable radiation-free ablation of a surgeon-defined prostate volume while actively protecting the urethra and rectum to help preserve the patient’s natural functional abilities. TULSA-PRO has the potential to be a flexible technology in customizable prostate ablation, including intermediate stage cancer, localized radio-recurrent cancer, retention and hematuria palliation in locally advanced prostate cancer, and the transition zone in large volume benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH). TULSA-PRO is CE marked, Health Canada approved, and 510(k) cleared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”).