 

Aptar Announces 2021 Quarterly Conference Call Dates

05.01.2021, 23:00  |  63   |   |   

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE: ATR), a global leader in drug delivery, consumer product dispensing and active packaging solutions, announced the dates and times of quarterly conference calls for the year. Any updates to these dates or times will be communicated in subsequent press releases.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210105005897/en/

Photo: Aptar

Photo: Aptar

Quarterly Conference Calls

 

Press Release (1)

Conference Call (2)

4th Quarter and Annual 2020 Results

February 18, 2021

February 19, 2021, at 8:00 a.m. CT

1st Quarter 2021 Results

April 29, 2021

April 30, 2021, at 8:00 a.m. CT

2nd Quarter 2021 Results

July 29, 2021

July 30, 2021, at 8:00 a.m. CT

3rd Quarter 2021 Results

October 28, 2021

October 29, 2021, at 8:00 a.m. CT

(1)

Press releases will be issued on the dates noted after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

 
(2)

Times shown are in the Central U.S. time zone. Conference calls will last approximately one hour and interested parties are invited to listen to a live webcast by visiting the Investors page of the Aptar website at www.aptar.com. Replay of the conference calls can also be accessed on the Investors page of the website.

About Aptar

Aptar is a global leader in the design and manufacturing of a broad range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing and active packaging solutions. Aptar uses insights, design, engineering and science to create dosing, dispensing and protective packaging technologies for the world’s leading brands, in turn making a meaningful difference in the lives, looks, health and homes of millions of people around the world. Aptar’s innovative solutions and services serve a variety of end markets including pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home, food and beverage. The company is headquartered in Crystal Lake, Illinois and has 14,000 dedicated employees in 19 countries. For more information, visit www.aptar.com.

Aptargroup Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



