 

Cidara Therapeutics Reports Inducement Grant Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDTX), a biotechnology company developing long-acting therapeutics designed to transform the standard of care for patients facing serious fungal or viral infections, today announced that the Compensation Committee of its Board of Directors granted a stock option to purchase 115,000 shares of its common stock to a new employee, pursuant to the Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. 2020 Inducement Incentive Plan, with a grant date of December 31, 2020. The stock option has an exercise price of $2.00 per share, which is equal to the closing price of Cidara’s common stock on the grant date. The shares subject to the option will vest over four years, with 25% of the shares vesting on the one-year anniversary of the vesting commencement date and the balance of the shares vesting in a series of 36 successive equal monthly installments thereafter, subject to continuous service through each vesting date. The stock option has a ten-year term and is subject to the terms and conditions of the company’s 2020 Inducement Incentive Plan and its standard form of stock option grant agreement thereunder.

The foregoing equity award was granted as an inducement material to the employee entering into employment with Cidara, in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4). The Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. 2020 Inducement Incentive Plan is used exclusively for the grant of equity awards to individuals who were not previously employees of Cidara, or following a bona fide period of non-employment, as an inducement material to such individual’s entering into employment with Cidara, pursuant to Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

About Cidara Therapeutics

Cidara is developing long-acting therapeutics designed to transform the standard of care for patients facing serious fungal or viral infections. The Company’s portfolio is comprised of its lead antifungal candidate, rezafungin, in addition to antiviral conjugates (AVCs) for the prevention and treatment of influenza and other viral diseases from Cidara’s proprietary Cloudbreak antiviral platform. Cidara is headquartered in San Diego, California. For more information, please visit www.cidara.com

INVESTOR CONTACT:
Brian Ritchie
LifeSci Advisors
(212) 915-2578
britchie@lifesciadvisors.com 

MEDIA CONTACT:
Karen O’Shea, Ph.D.
LifeSci Communications
(929) 469-3860
koshea@lifescicomms.com 


