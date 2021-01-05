 

Mesa Labs Declares Quarterly Dividend

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
05.01.2021, 23:00  |  65   |   |   

LAKEWOOD, Colo., Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) (we, us, our, “Mesa Labs” or the “Company”) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.16 per share of common stock.  The dividend will be payable on March 15, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 26, 2021.

About Mesa Laboratories, Inc.
Mesa Labs is a global leader in the design and manufacturing of critical quality control solutions for the pharmaceutical, healthcare, medical device, industrial safety, environmental, and food and beverage industries.  Mesa Labs offers products and services through four divisions (Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Biopharmaceutical Development, Instruments and Continuous Monitoring) to help our customers ensure product integrity, increase patient and worker safety, and improve the quality of life throughout the world.

Forward Looking Statements
This press release may contain information that constitutes forward-looking statements.  Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from our historical experience and present expectations or projections.  Forward-looking statements include statements relating to revenues and growth, operating results, profit margin pressure, industry conditions, economic conditions, demand, competition, the effects of additional actions taken to become more efficient or lower costs, risks related to the integration of acquired businesses, changes in legal and regulatory matters, the ability to generate additional cash flow, and the duration and impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the myriad of its effects on our business including related decreases in customer demand and spending, and any events or developments that we expect or anticipate will occur in the future.   Generally, the words “expect,” “seek,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “may,” “target,” “project,” and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. However, the absence of these words or similar expressions does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking.  These statements are based upon current information and expectations.  Actual results may differ materially from those estimated or anticipated as a result of these risks and unknowns or other risks and uncertainties.  For additional information concerning these and other risks and uncertainties that could affect these statements, and the our business, see our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended March 31, 2020, as well as other risks and uncertainties detailed from time to time in our reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K subsequently filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof.  We undertake no obligation to republish revised forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof, to provide any updates, or to reflect the occurrence of future events.

For more information about the Company, please visit its website at www.mesalabs.com


CONTACT: CONTACT: 
Gary Owens; President and CEO, or John Sakys; CFO, 
both of Mesa Laboratories, Inc., +1-303-987-8000

Mesa Laboratories Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Mesa Labs Declares Quarterly Dividend LAKEWOOD, Colo., Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) (we, us, our, “Mesa Labs” or the “Company”) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.16 per share of common …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BioNTech präsentiert auf der 39. Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
InflaRx Completes Enrollment in Vilobelimab (IFX-1) European Phase II Study in ANCA-associated ...
Nucor Tubular Products Selects PowerFleet Telematics to Improve Steel Manufacturing Safety
Marathon Patent Group and DMG Blockchain Solutions to Form the Digital Currency Miners of North ...
Mersana Therapeutics Announces Corporate and Pipeline Updates and 2021 Goals and Anticipated ...
Nicox Highlights Successful 2020 Development Progress and Clinical Milestones for 2021
Mydecine Innovations Group Sponsors First Lab-Based Study of Established Microdosers at Macquarie ...
Generation Mining Announces Additional High-Grade Results From Marathon Drilling
QMX Gold Intersects 185.0m of 2.16 g/t Au In-Pit and 11.2m of 10.88 g/t Au at Depth at Bonnefond
Bragg Gaming Enters the Netherlands Through a Deal with JVH Gaming and Kambi Sports Group
Titel
BioNTech präsentiert auf der 39. Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
Bionano Genomics Granted 180-Day Extension by Nasdaq to Regain Compliance with Bid Price Rule
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
TAAT Plans for Expansion by Doubling Beyond Tobacco Production Capacity, Developing U.S. Online ...
Generex and NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Provide Update on Ii-Key COVID-19 Vaccine Development Program ...
Bionano Genomics Publishes Study on Autism Risk Genes After Detailed Analysis of The Genome of ...
InflaRx Completes Enrollment in Vilobelimab (IFX-1) European Phase II Study in ANCA-associated ...
CytoDyn Announces Research on Critically Ill COVID-19 Patients Published in Journal of ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Announces Trading Volumes Grew 1070% in 2020, ...
NIO Inc. Provides December, Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Delivery Update
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe