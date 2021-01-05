 

U.S. Bancorp Announces Fourth Quarter Earnings Conference Call Details

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB) will release its fourth quarter 2020 earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 20. At 8 a.m. CT, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer Andy Cecere and Vice Chair and Chief Financial Officer Terry Dolan will host a conference call to review the financial results. The conference call will be available online or by telephone.

To access the webcast and presentation, visit U.S. Bancorp’s website at usbank.com and click on “About Us,” “Investor Relations” and “Webcasts & Presentations.”

To access the conference call from locations within the United States and Canada, please dial 866.316.1409. Participants calling from outside the United States and Canada, please dial 706.634.9086. The conference ID number for all participants is 9599926.

For those unable to participate during the live call, a recording will be available at approximately 11:00 a.m. CT on Wednesday, January 20 and will be accessible until Wednesday, February 3 at 10:59 p.m. CT. To access the recorded message within the United States and Canada, please dial 855.859.2056. If calling from outside the United States and Canada, please dial 404.537.3406 to access the recording. The conference ID is 9599926.

U.S. Bancorp, with more than 70,000 employees and $540 billion in assets as of September 30, 2020, is the parent company of U.S. Bank National Association, the fifth-largest commercial bank in the United States. The Minneapolis-based bank blends its relationship teams, branches and ATM network with mobile and online tools that allow customers to bank how, when and where they prefer. U.S. Bank is committed to serving its millions of retail, business, wealth management, payment, commercial and corporate, and investment services customers across the country and around the world as a trusted financial partner, a commitment recognized by the Ethisphere Institute naming the bank one of the 2020 World’s Most Ethical Companies. Visit U.S. Bank at www.usbank.com or follow on social media to stay up to date with company news.

