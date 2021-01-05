Asana to Present at Piper Sandler Digital Disruptor Live Series
Asana, Inc. (NYSE: ASAN), a leading work management platform for teams, today announced that Asana’s Head of Product, Alex Hood, will participate in a fireside chat with Brent Bracelin, Sr. Research Analyst, Piper Sandler.
Piper Sandler Digital Disruptor Live Series with Asana, Inc. (ASAN)
Friday, January 8, 2021 at 8:00am PT/11:00am ET
Webinar URL: https://pipersandler.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_ogCQZnMZShWSzYhwHD7hc ...
Webinar ID: 93879981235
Webinar Password: 120820
The presentation and replay will also be available via webcast on the investor relations section of Asana’s website at investor.asana.com.
About Asana
Asana helps teams orchestrate their work, from small projects to strategic initiatives. Headquartered in San Francisco, CA, Asana has more than 89,000 paying organizations and millions of free organizations across 190 countries. Global customers such as Accenture, Danone, Sky, Spotify and Viessmann rely on Asana to manage everything from company objectives to digital transformation to product launches and marketing campaigns. For more information, visit www.asana.com.
Asana uses its investor.asana.com website as a means of disclosing material non-public information, announcing upcoming investor conferences and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, you should monitor our investor relations website in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings and public conference calls and webcasts.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210105005978/en/
