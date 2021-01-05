 

Kaman K-1200 K-MAX Helicopter Achieves Brazil Type Certification

Kaman Air Vehicles, a division of Kaman Corporation (NYSE: KAMN), today announced that the Agencia Nacional de Aviação Civil (ANAC) in Brazil has issued the Type Certificate for the Kaman K-1200 K-MAX helicopter. Kaman has been marketing the K-MAX helicopter to various Brazilian operators, power line, oil and gas firms, and engineering companies over the past two years, and this certification clears the path for K-MAX operations in Brazil.

“The K-MAX is ideally suited for operations throughout the country of Brazil,” said Roger Wassmuth, Senior Director of Business Development. “We believe the K-MAX offers a cost-effective value proposition for infrastructure building of much needed power lines.”

“Kaman’s engineering team, working in conjunction with the FAA Boston Office and the ANAC offices, worked diligently to provide technical and operational information on the K-MAX, and we are pleased that this important milestone has been realized,” said Darlene Smith, Vice President and General Manager of the Kaman Air Vehicles division.

The K-MAX is a rugged, low-maintenance aircraft that features a counter-rotating rotor system and is optimized for repetitive external load operations. The aircraft can lift up to 6,000 pounds (2,722 kg) with unmatched performance in hot and high conditions.

About Kaman Corporation

Kaman Corporation, founded in 1945 by aviation pioneer Charles H. Kaman, and headquartered in Bloomfield, Connecticut, conducts business in the aerospace & defense, industrial and medical markets. Kaman produces and markets proprietary aircraft bearings and components; super precision, miniature ball bearings; proprietary spring energized seals, springs and contacts; complex metallic and composite aerostructures for commercial, military and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft; safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S. and allied militaries; subcontract helicopter work; restoration, modification and support of our SH-2G Super Seasprite maritime helicopters; manufacture and support of our K-MAX manned and unmanned medium-to-heavy lift helicopters. More information is available at www.kaman.com.

