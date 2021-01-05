 

Intellitronix Hits All Time High in Record Sales in One Week Surpassing $600,000 at 2020 Year-End

Intellitronix continues to break sales records beating previous weeks by well over half a million dollars and reaching this pinnacle in the last week of 2020.

EUCLID, Ohio, Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intellitronix Corporation, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the US Lighting Group, Inc. (OTC:USLG) and a leading automotive electronics manufacturer, announced today that the company topped weekly sales totals by over six hundred thousand dollars for the last week in 2020.

“To close out the year with new sales orders valued at over $600,000 for a single week is an astounding feat, especially during a global pandemic. Intellitronix credits the increase in orders to a rise in demand for its automotive products including analog and digital gauges for classic cars and trucks, and private labeled products,” said Paul Spivak, CEO of the US Lighting Group. “The Intellitronix team has made a concentrated effort to gain new customers, focus on servicing existing customers, and provide enhanced customer support to our customer-base, while continuing to demonstrate the team’s dedication to meeting the company’s business goals. We look forward to attaining our new growth goals in line with our strategic plan to grow the business and venture into new markets during 2021.”      

Looking to the future, Intellitronix is engaged in designing improved products for its existing automotive product lines and new products for targeted automotive markets. New endeavors at Intellitronix include the 4-IN-1 Energy Management Multifunctional System (EMMS) for OEM RV manufacturers and innovative electronics for the RV industry. intellitronix.com

About U.S. Lighting Group, Inc. and Intellitronix Corp

US Lighting Group (OTC:USLG) and its wholly owned subsidiary, Intellitronix Corporation, are leading manufacturers of electronics, supplying growth sectors such as high-tech robotics utilizing our own in-house proprietary artificial intelligence, LED lighting, custom designed LED products, microprocessor-controlled LED instrumentation, custom private labeled electronics, automotive, RV, and marine electronics. The company has manufacturing and R&D facilities in Cleveland, Ohio with an international sales distribution network. uslightinggroup.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements included in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements made in reliance upon the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements are typically, but not always, identified by the words: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, and similar expressions or which by their nature refer to future events. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to have been correct. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these statements.

Contact
US Lighting Group
1148 East 222nd Street
Euclid, OH 44117 USA
T: +1 216.896.7000
shareholder-relations@uslightinggroup.com



