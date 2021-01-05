 

Salem Media Group, Inc. Announces New Podcast Venture

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
05.01.2021, 23:30  |  39   |   |   

Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SALM) announced today the formation of the Salem Podcast Network, a new entity focused on bringing conservative content to more listeners and viewers through the Salem podcast platform. Salem’s first podcast partner in this new venture is Dinesh D’Souza, nationally known documentarian and author. D’Souza’s new podcast “Pardon Me!” will debut on January 11, 2021, across all podcast platforms, as well as SalemNow.com, YouTube, and Rumble. Salem will have more announcements in coming weeks about others joining this new platform.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210105005853/en/

Salem Media Group, Inc. partners with Dinesh D’Souza with new “Pardon Me!” podcast. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Salem Media Group, Inc. partners with Dinesh D’Souza with new “Pardon Me!” podcast. (Graphic: Business Wire)

“This is a natural extension of the Salem brand, which is already considered one of the strongest in conservative media. Salem will be producing more content with meaningful names on the conservative side, so look for more big announcements soon,” said Phil Boyce, Salem’s Senior Vice President of Spoken Word. “The future for podcasting is unlimited, and our efforts will tightly focus on hosts who will contribute to our brand and to the message,” Boyce said.

Salem is already the leading radio syndicator of conservative talk with hosts like Hugh Hewitt, Mike Gallagher, Dennis Prager, Charlie Kirk, Sebastian Gorka, Larry Elder, Eric Metaxas, and Dan Proft in the lineup. The Salem Radio Network reaches 3,200 affiliates with both talk and news products. Salem’s top of the hour news product, Townhall News, is one of the top radio news providers in the country.

“I’m excited about my new podcast,” said Dinesh D’Souza. “We’ll focus on politics but also feature themes from history, philosophy, literature and religion. I’m thrilled to be partnering with Salem to get this podcast out to the widest possible audience,“ said D’Souza.

“Salem’s brand of podcasting will remain consistent with what Salem is best known for — content that approaches the issues through a biblical world view and a politically conservative lens,” said Salem’s Broadcast Division President Dave Santrella. “Podcast listeners will know that when they come to the Salem Podcast Network, they’ll find content that addresses the issues they care most about,” Santrella added.

Salem is also announcing the addition of Marcus Brown as Director of Content Strategy for the Salem Podcast Network. Brown is currently Program Director at AM 560 The Answer and AM 1160 Hope For Your Life in Chicago and will continue in those roles.

ABOUT SALEM MEDIA GROUP:

Salem Media Group is America’s leading multimedia company specializing in Christian and conservative content, with media properties comprising radio, digital media and book and newsletter publishing. Each day Salem serves a loyal and dedicated audience of listeners and readers numbering in the millions nationally. With its unique programming focus, Salem provides compelling content, fresh commentary and relevant information from some of the most respected figures across the Christian and conservative media landscape. Learn more about Salem Media Group, Inc. at www.salemmedia.com, Facebook and Twitter.

Salem Media Group (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Salem Media Group, Inc. Announces New Podcast Venture Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SALM) announced today the formation of the Salem Podcast Network, a new entity focused on bringing conservative content to more listeners and viewers through the Salem podcast platform. Salem’s first podcast partner …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of QuantumScape Corporation (QS) on Behalf ...
Israeli Ministry of Health Authorizes COVID-19 Vaccine Moderna for Use in Israel
Amazon Continues to Expand Its Transportation Fleet With Purchased Aircraft
The Peck Company Holdings to Acquire iSun Energy LLC, Award-Winning Solar-Powered Electric Vehicle ...
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of ...
TMAC Resources Inc. to Be Acquired by Agnico Eagle
Energous Corporation Completes $40 Million At-The-Market Equity Offering
SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against SolarWinds Corporation ...
NRG Completes Direct Energy Acquisition Forming Leading Integrated Energy and Home Services Company
Takeda Completes Sale of Select Non-Core Assets to Cheplapharm
Titel
Moderna Announces Publication of Results from the Pivotal Phase 3 Trial of the Moderna COVID-19 ...
Xpeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for December 2020
Palantir Technologies Expands Japan Business with New $22.5 Million Contract
Almonty Industries Inc. Has Closed a US$1,201,000 (CDN $1,537,688) Non-Brokered Private Placement ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of QuantumScape Corporation (QS) on Behalf ...
Moderna Provides COVID-19 Vaccine Supply Update
Bristol Myers Squibb Provides Update on Status of Contingent Value Rights
Teledyne to Acquire FLIR Systems
Israeli Ministry of Health Authorizes COVID-19 Vaccine Moderna for Use in Israel
NANTKWEST INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Merger of NantKwest, Inc. - NK
Titel
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
FSD Pharma Announces First Patient Randomized in Phase 2 Trial of FSD201 for the Treatment of ...
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Announcement from Alibaba Group
CIIG Merger Corp. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on Form F-4 by Arrival Group in ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
04.01.21
 Salem Media Group, Inc. Announces Promotion of Christopher Gould
09.12.20
Salem Media Group, Inc. Appoints David Cruz as Vice President of Salem Si
07.12.20
Salem Media Group, Inc. to Present at Two Upcoming Investor Conferences