 

RMR Mortgage Trust Completes Transition to a Commercial Mortgage REIT

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
06.01.2021, 00:00  |  32   |   |   

RMR Mortgage Trust (Nasdaq: RMRM) today announced that the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, has issued an order granting RMRM’s request to deregister as an investment company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, or the Deregistration Order. The issuance of the Deregistration Order enables RMRM to proceed with full implementation of its new business mandate to operate as a commercial mortgage REIT. As a commercial mortgage REIT, RMRM is focused primarily on originating and investing in first mortgage whole loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate. To date, RMRM has liquidated all of its legacy investment securities and has closed five loans totaling $111.7 million in aggregate commitments.

RMRM also announced changes to its Board of Trustees and executive officers. Thomas J. Lorenzini has been appointed President and G. Douglas Lanois has been appointed Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer. Mr. Lorenzini and Mr. Lanois succeed Fernando Diaz and Brian E. Donley, respectively, who have resigned from RMRM, effective January 5, 2021.

Mr. Lorenzini is a Vice President of The RMR Group and President of Tremont Mortgage Trust (Nasdaq: TRMT). He is also a Vice President of Tremont Realty Advisors LLC, an SEC registered investment adviser and an indirect subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc. (Nasdaq: RMR). Mr. Lorenzini has over 25 years of experience in the real estate industry.

Mr. Lanois is a Senior Vice President of The RMR Group and Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer of Tremont Realty Advisors LLC. He also serves as Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer of TRMT. Mr. Lanois has over 30 years of real estate experience.

In addition, RMRM announced that Matthew P. Jordan has been appointed a Managing Trustee, effective January 5, 2021. He succeeds Jennifer B. Clark, who is resigning from her position on RMRM’s Board of Trustees, effective January 5, 2021. Mr. Jordan is also a Director and the President and Chief Executive Officer of Tremont Realty Advisors LLC as well as a Managing Trustee of TRMT. Mr. Jordan joined The RMR Group in 2012 and has been a member of the senior management team since that time. He will continue to serve as Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer of The RMR Group.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

RMR Mortgage Trust Completes Transition to a Commercial Mortgage REIT RMR Mortgage Trust (Nasdaq: RMRM) today announced that the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, has issued an order granting RMRM’s request to deregister as an investment company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, or the Deregistration …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of QuantumScape Corporation (QS) on Behalf ...
Israeli Ministry of Health Authorizes COVID-19 Vaccine Moderna for Use in Israel
Amazon Continues to Expand Its Transportation Fleet With Purchased Aircraft
The Peck Company Holdings to Acquire iSun Energy LLC, Award-Winning Solar-Powered Electric Vehicle ...
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of ...
TMAC Resources Inc. to Be Acquired by Agnico Eagle
Energous Corporation Completes $40 Million At-The-Market Equity Offering
SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against SolarWinds Corporation ...
NRG Completes Direct Energy Acquisition Forming Leading Integrated Energy and Home Services Company
Takeda Completes Sale of Select Non-Core Assets to Cheplapharm
Titel
Moderna Announces Publication of Results from the Pivotal Phase 3 Trial of the Moderna COVID-19 ...
Xpeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for December 2020
Palantir Technologies Expands Japan Business with New $22.5 Million Contract
Almonty Industries Inc. Has Closed a US$1,201,000 (CDN $1,537,688) Non-Brokered Private Placement ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of QuantumScape Corporation (QS) on Behalf ...
Moderna Provides COVID-19 Vaccine Supply Update
Bristol Myers Squibb Provides Update on Status of Contingent Value Rights
Teledyne to Acquire FLIR Systems
Israeli Ministry of Health Authorizes COVID-19 Vaccine Moderna for Use in Israel
NANTKWEST INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Merger of NantKwest, Inc. - NK
Titel
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
FSD Pharma Announces First Patient Randomized in Phase 2 Trial of FSD201 for the Treatment of ...
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Announcement from Alibaba Group
CIIG Merger Corp. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on Form F-4 by Arrival Group in ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity