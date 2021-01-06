 

Gold Standard Ventures Announces Senior Leadership Changes

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gold Standard Ventures Corp. (NYSE AMERICAN: GSV) (TSX: GSV) (“Gold Standard” or the “Company”) today announced the appointment of three seasoned senior executives to help its primary objective of advancing the South Railroad Project (“SRP”) towards permitting, construction, and ultimately production. The Company concurrently announces the departures of Michael Waldkirch, Chief Financial Officer; Glenn Kumoi, Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary; and William “Bill” Gehlen, Manager, Corporate Development. Joining the Company are:

Lawrence “Larry” Radford, Chief Operating Officer, effective January 4, 2021.

Mr. Radford has held senior operational roles at Hecla Mining, Kinross Gold, and Barrick Gold. He brings a strong background in project construction and commissioning, technical support, and leading safety and productivity improvements at precious metal operations across the world. Mr. Radford most recently held the role of Chief Operating Officer at Hecla, and previously managed the construction of both the Fort Knox heap leach operation in Alaska (Kinross) and the Cowal gold mine in Australia (Barrick). He holds a Bachelor of Science, Mining Engineering, from the University of Idaho and an MBA from the University of Alaska Fairbanks.

Based out of the Company’s Nevada office, Mr. Radford will oversee all aspects of the operations in Nevada, as well as share the responsibility of ensuring the Company meets its short-term operational and long-term strategic goals.

Jordan Neeser, Chief Financial Officer, which will take effect in March 2021.

Mr. Neeser has held senior financial roles at Conifex Timber, the Jim Pattison Group, and First Quantum Minerals. He brings experience in financial reporting, corporate finance, and corporate development from his roles as group controller at First Quantum during a period of significant growth, managing capital markets investments at the Jim Pattison Group, and recently as Chief Financial Officer at Conifex. Mr. Neeser started his career with KPMG, is a Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA, CA), and holds a Bachelor of Commerce, Accounting, from the University of British Columbia.

