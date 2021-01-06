 

Apollo Gold Corp. Announces Effective Date for Name Change

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
06.01.2021, 05:53  |  35   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apollo Gold Corp. TSX.V: APGO (“Apollo” or the "Company") announces that effective as of Friday, January 8, 2021, it will implement a name change from “Apollo Gold Corp.” to “Apollo Gold & Silver Corp.” (the “Name Change”). The Company has received approval of the Name Change from the TSX Venture Exchange (“TSXV”).

Following the Name Change, the Common Shares will trade on the TSXV under the Company’s same stock symbol “APGO”. The Common Shares are scheduled to begin trading at market open on Friday, January 8, 2021, under new CUSIP number 03768P100 and new ISIN number CA03768P1009.

About Apollo Gold Corp.

Apollo Gold has assembled a team that is exploring for world class gold deposits in tier-one jurisdictions with an initial focus on Peru and Chile which both combine exceptional geology with supportive regulatory and fiscal regimes. Positioned for a prolonged gold cycle, the Company has secured rights to highly prospective projects in both countries. In Chile, the Company’s initial project encompasses 5,329-hectares in the heart of the Republic of Chile’s prolific El Indio Gold Belt surrounded by some of the largest gold companies/mines in the world. The Company has also entered into binding letters of intent to acquire two highly prospective properties in Peru with a history of significant community gold production and in mining districts with numerous large-scale mines and deposits. Apollo’s team offers global resource sector experience focused on exploration and development with a track-record in advancing projects and creating shareholder value. For more information visit: www.apollogold.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

“Simon Clarke”

Simon Clarke, Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please contact

Apollo Gold Corp.
Simon Clarke
Tel: +1 (604) 551-9665
simonpclarke65@gmail.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


Apollo Gold Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Apollo Gold Corp. Announces Effective Date for Name Change VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Apollo Gold Corp. TSX.V: APGO (“Apollo” or the "Company") announces that effective as of Friday, January 8, 2021, it will implement a name change from “Apollo Gold Corp.” to “Apollo …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BioNTech präsentiert auf der 39. Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
InflaRx Completes Enrollment in Vilobelimab (IFX-1) European Phase II Study in ANCA-associated ...
Nucor Tubular Products Selects PowerFleet Telematics to Improve Steel Manufacturing Safety
Marathon Patent Group and DMG Blockchain Solutions to Form the Digital Currency Miners of North ...
Mydecine Innovations Group Sponsors First Lab-Based Study of Established Microdosers at Macquarie ...
Mersana Therapeutics Announces Corporate and Pipeline Updates and 2021 Goals and Anticipated ...
Generation Mining Announces Additional High-Grade Results From Marathon Drilling
Nicox Highlights Successful 2020 Development Progress and Clinical Milestones for 2021
Neptune Digital Announces Intention to Change Trading Symbol on TSX-V To “NDA”
QMX Gold Intersects 185.0m of 2.16 g/t Au In-Pit and 11.2m of 10.88 g/t Au at Depth at Bonnefond
Titel
BioNTech präsentiert auf der 39. Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
Bionano Genomics Granted 180-Day Extension by Nasdaq to Regain Compliance with Bid Price Rule
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
TAAT Plans for Expansion by Doubling Beyond Tobacco Production Capacity, Developing U.S. Online ...
Generex and NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Provide Update on Ii-Key COVID-19 Vaccine Development Program ...
Bionano Genomics Publishes Study on Autism Risk Genes After Detailed Analysis of The Genome of ...
InflaRx Completes Enrollment in Vilobelimab (IFX-1) European Phase II Study in ANCA-associated ...
CytoDyn Announces Research on Critically Ill COVID-19 Patients Published in Journal of ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Announces Trading Volumes Grew 1070% in 2020, ...
NIO Inc. Provides December, Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Delivery Update
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe