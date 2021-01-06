Fate Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock and Pre-Funded Warrants

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (the “Company” or “Fate Therapeutics”) (NASDAQ: FATE), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders, today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 4,421,053 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $85.50 per share. In addition, in lieu of common stock to certain investors, the Company announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of pre-funded warrants to purchase 257,310 shares of its common stock at a purchase price of $85.499 per pre-funded warrant, which equals the public offering price per share of the common stock less the $0.001 exercise price per share of each pre-funded warrant. This represents an aggregate offering of approximately $400 million. Fate Therapeutics has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 701,754 shares of its common stock. The proceeds to Fate Therapeutics from this offering are expected to be approximately $376 million after deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other estimated offering expenses but excluding any exercise of the underwriters’ option. Fate Therapeutics intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to fund clinical trials and nonclinical studies of its product candidates, the manufacture of its clinical product candidates, the expansion of its cGMP compliant manufacturing operations, including the construction, commissioning and qualification of its new facility, the conduct of preclinical research and development, and for general corporate purposes. All shares of common stock and pre-funded warrants to be sold in the offering are being offered by Fate Therapeutics. The offering is expected to close on or about January 8, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.



Jefferies, BofA Securities, SVB Leerink and Barclays are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. Wells Fargo Securities is acting as lead manager for the offering, and Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. and Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. are acting as co-managers for the offering.

The securities described above are being offered by Fate Therapeutics pursuant to an automatic shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-228513) that was previously filed by Fate Therapeutics with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and automatically became effective upon filing on November 21, 2018. The securities may be offered only by means of a prospectus.