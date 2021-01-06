Press release: Leonteq opens Dubai office

 

Zurich, 06 January 2021

Leonteq AG (SIX: LEON) is expanding its presence in the Middle East with the opening of an office in Dubai to serve the GCC market.

The launch of a local presence in Dubai forms part of Leonteq's plans to expand its global footprint and represents a logical step forward in its efforts to grow its business in the Middle East.

With the opening of the office in Dubai, Leonteq will be well positioned to offer its services beyond the United Arab Emirates - which it has served from its London branch in recent years - to the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) market. In doing so, Leonteq will be able to tap into the significant market potential for investment solutions in this region and work more closely with its local client base.

After receiving regulatory approval at the end of December 2020, Leonteq is now commencing its onshore business operations in Dubai. Leonteq (Middle East) Ltd. is managed by Mohamed El-Buhali, Managing Director and Head Middle East at Leonteq. Mohamed El-Buhali joined Leonteq in 2012 and has since successfully established and led Leonteq's Middle East and North Africa distribution business by developing investment solutions for clients in these regions.

Lukas Ruflin, CEO of Leonteq, stated: "The opening of our new office in Dubai provides us with an important gateway to the GCC market, and our move to the Middle East underscores our commitment to growing Leonteq's offering for our clients in this region."

"We are also pleased to be located in the Dubai International Financial Centre and once fully established in Dubai, we aim to expand our local services with a Sharia compliant offering in the next years", added Mohamed El-Buhali.

CONTACT
Media Relations
+41 58 800 1844
media@leonteq.com

Investor Relations

