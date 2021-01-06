Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V. new ISIN code

 

06.01.2021
HALLE (SAALE) / MUNICH, Germany, 06 January 2021 - in connection with the conversion into an N.V., a public company under the laws of the Netherlands (naamloze vennootschap, "N.V.") which has taken effect on 28 November 2020, Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V. (Euronext Amsterdam: VVY) announces that the shares will be trading under a new ISIN NL00150002Q7 as from 11 January 2021. The last trading date of the shares under the ISIN DE0007921835 will be 08 January 2021. The ISIN code change will be effected automatically. Trading in Vivoryon Therapeutics shares will not be affected. The central securities depository for the shares under ISIN NL00150002Q7 will be Euroclear Nederland (Nederlands Centraal Instituut voor Giraal Effectenverkeer B.V.).
 

For more information, please contact:
Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V.
Dr. Ulrich Dauer, CEO
Email: contact@vivoryon.com

Trophic Communications
Gretchen Schweitzer / Joanne Tudorica
Tel: +49 172 861 8540 / +49 176 2103 7191
Email: vivoryon@trophic.eu
 

About Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V.
With 20+ years of unmatched understanding in identifying post-translational modifying enzymes that play critical roles in disease initiation and progression, Vivoryon's scientific expertise has facilitated the creation of a discovery and development engine for small molecule therapeutics. This platform has demonstrated success by developing a novel therapeutic in type 2 diabetes. In its current programs Vivoryon Therapeutics is advancing its lead product, varoglutamstat (PQ912), in Alzheimer's disease and its entire portfolio of QPCT and QPCTL inhibitors in oncology and other indications. In addition, the company pursues a development program for Meprin protease inhibitors with potential therapeutic use in fibrotic diseases, cancer and acute kidney injury.
www.vivoryon.com

Forward Looking Statements
Information set forth in this press release contains forward-looking statements, which involve a number of risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements contained herein represent the judgment of Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V. as of the date of this press release. Such forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees but are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, and which could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in these forward-looking statements. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any such statements to reflect any change in our expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.


