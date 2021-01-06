 

CARMAT Outlines Commercial and Development Plan for Its Total Artificial Heart

CARMAT (Paris:ALCAR) (FR0010907956, ALCAR), the designer and developer of the world’s most advanced total artificial heart, aiming to fulfill an unmet medical need by providing a therapeutic alternative to people suffering from end-stage biventricular heart failure, today outlines the commercial and development plan for its total artificial heart. The Company holds a virtual conference in English today at 5 pm CET, for which you can register on this link.

2020, a defining year for CARMAT

In 2020, despite the COVID-19 situation, CARMAT has delivered on key objectives including:

  • obtaining from the US Food & Drug Administration (FDA) the full approval to start an Early Feasibility Study (EFS) in the US, and successful training of three US centers in Q4 2020 in order to start implants in Q1 2021;
  • securing a funding of €13m from the French state to start a new clinical trial (“EFICAS” study) in France in Q2 2021;
  • receiving the CE Marking1 which allows CARMAT to market its total artificial heart as a bridge-to-transplant in a large number of countries, including all European Union countries;
  • resuming the PIVOTAL study in France, with 2 patients treated in December.

Commercial readiness, positioning and branding

Ahead of getting the CE marking, CARMAT had taken the necessary steps to be prepared to start selling its artificial heart from Q2 2021. This involves:

  • accelerating the ramp-up of manufacturing activities;
  • proactive customer targeting and early support to hospitals for reimbursement;
  • product positioning and branding.

The Carmat artificial heart will be marketed under the Aeson brand name.

In view of the 3 unique features of the product - pulsatility2, autoregulation2 and hemocompatibility3 - CARMAT creates a new product category: the Physiologic Heart Replacement Therapy4 (PHRT).

Commercial opportunity and plan

Significant market opportunity

The CE marking for the CARMAT heart as a bridge-to-transplant (BTT) represents a very significant market opportunity with a minimum of 2,000 patients currently on waiting lists for a heart transplant in five major European countries5.

Initial focus on Germany and France

In 2021, the Company’s plan is to focus on Germany and France, which together account for 55% of the mechanical circulatory support (MCS) market in the European Union6:

  • Aeson will be commercially launched in Germany in Q2 2021,
  • the French market will initially be addressed through the EFICAS study.

In addition, the company might seize further sales opportunities in other countries recognizing the CE marking.

