Wereldhave sells shopping center Emiclaer in Amersfoort and Les Passages in Bordeaux

Wereldhave N.V. announces today that it has sold its 19,700 m² shopping center Emiclaer in Amersfoort to Urban Interest and Les Passages Mériadeck in Bordeaux, a 7,350 m² retail area to Vinci. Emiclaer was one of the Dutch assets earmarked for disposal within the LifeCentral strategy. The total gross amount for both transactions represents € 57m and were respectively closed on the 30th and the 29th of December 2020. The two transactions combined were executed at a disposal price close to book value per the end of December 2020.

Reducing financial leverage and preserving liquidity is a key priority for Wereldhave. The proceeds of these transactions will be used to repay debt. These disposals reduce the loan-to-value ratio of Wereldhave by approximately one percentage point, pro-forma Q3 2020.

Attachment