Nicox’s Licensee Bausch + Lomb Launches VYZULTA in Mexico





January 6, 2021

Sophia Antipolis, France







Nicox SA (Euronext Paris: FR0013018124, COX), an international ophthalmology company, today announced that an affiliate of its licensee, Bausch + Lomb, has launched VYZULTA (latanoprostene bunod ophthalmic solution), 0.024% in Mexico. Approval was obtained in Mexico in January 2020.







First approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in late 2017, VYZULTA is now commercialized in the United States, Canada, Argentina and Mexico. It is also approved in 4 other territories – Colombia, Hong Kong, Taiwan and Ukraine – and is indicated for the reduction of intraocular pressure in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension. Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE/TSX: BHC) and its leading global eye health business, Bausch + Lomb, will continue seeking approvals in territories where the clinical data package, part of the U.S. New Drug Application, can be used for approval by the regulatory authorities.







Under the terms of the exclusive license agreement with Bausch + Lomb, Nicox receives increasing tiered royalties of 6% to 12% on net global sales of VYZULTA plus up to $150 million in potential future milestones payments.