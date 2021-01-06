Nicox’s Licensee Bausch + Lomb Launches VYZULTA in Mexico
|Press Release
|
January 6, 2021 – release at 7:30 am CET
Sophia Antipolis, France
Nicox SA (Euronext Paris: FR0013018124, COX), an international ophthalmology company, today announced that an affiliate of its licensee, Bausch + Lomb, has launched VYZULTA (latanoprostene bunod ophthalmic solution), 0.024% in Mexico. Approval was obtained in Mexico in January 2020.
First approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in late 2017, VYZULTA is now commercialized in the United States, Canada, Argentina and Mexico. It is also approved in 4 other territories – Colombia, Hong Kong, Taiwan and Ukraine – and is indicated for the reduction of intraocular pressure in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension. Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE/TSX: BHC) and its leading global eye health business, Bausch + Lomb, will continue seeking approvals in territories where the clinical data package, part of the U.S. New Drug Application, can be used for approval by the regulatory authorities.
Under the terms of the exclusive license agreement with Bausch + Lomb, Nicox receives increasing tiered royalties of 6% to 12% on net global sales of VYZULTA plus up to $150 million in potential future milestones payments.
|
About Nicox
|
Nicox S.A. is an international ophthalmology company developing innovative solutions to help maintain vision and improve ocular health. Nicox’s lead program in clinical development is NCX
470, a novel, second-generation nitric oxide-donating prostaglandin analog, for lowering intraocular pressure in patients with glaucoma. The company is also developing NCX 4251, a
proprietary formulation of fluticasone, for acute exacerbations of blepharitis. Nicox generates revenue from VYZULTA in glaucoma, licensed exclusively worldwide to Bausch + Lomb, and
ZERVIATE in allergic conjunctivitis, licensed in multiple geographies, including to Eyevance Pharmaceuticals, LLC, in the U.S. and Ocumension Therapeutics in the Chinese and in the majority of
South East Asian markets.
