Nokia and Zain KSA smarten up Saudi homes and offices with 5G-powered FWA and Wi-Fi 6 

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
06.01.2021   

  • Nokia and Zain KSA are expanding their strategic 5G partnership with a rollout of 60,000 FastMile 5G Gateways across Saudi Arabia over the next 12 months
  • The 5G fixed wireless access gateways are the first to incorporate eSIMS (embedded SIM), aligning with Zain KSA’s digital transformation strategy to enhance the customer experience
  • FastMile 5G gateways connect homes and businesses with ultra-fast 5G technology, and support Wi-Fi 6

06 January 2021

Espoo, Finland – Nokia today announced an expansion of its strategic 5G partnership with Zain KSA to rollout 60,000 FastMile 5G Gateway 3.1 with eSIM across Saudi Arabia over the next 12 months. The gateways will deliver stronger signal, better connectivity and ultra-high data speeds to every corner of homes and offices in the Kingdom. The move allows Zain KSA to support smart home and office adoption in the country with enhanced connectivity for smart devices through 5G and Wi-Fi 6, which altogether guarantees an improved customer experience.
                                                               
Nokia FastMile 5G gateways take advantage of the company’s self-optimizing mesh Wi-Fi 6 solution for real time Wi-Fi performance optimization. The gateways ensure a much quicker and easier account setup by using the latest eSIM technology that allows users to avoid the process of acquiring and installing a physical SIM card. This deployment is the first time eSIM has been used in a 5G fixed wireless access solution.
                                  
Eng. AbdulRahman bin Hamad AlMufadda, Chief Technology Officer at Zain KSA, said: “Rolling out our new 5G fixed wireless access routers comes in line with our digital transformation and 5G expansion strategy reiterating our role in serving the Kingdom’s society. Our mission from the start was to strengthen the 5G experience in the Kingdom into two levels: horizontally, concerned with spreading the 5G network across the largest possible geographical scale. Vertically, through 5G fixed wireless access solutions to enable homes and offices with the best and most reliable broadband experience available. In alignment with Saudi Vision 2030 we will continue to invest further to enable the digital sector and the national digital transformation namely through: cloud computing, IoT, and AI; while simultaneously aiming to become the digital service provider of choice in the Kingdom.”

