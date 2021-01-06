 

Norwegian Finans Holding ASA Approval of new company structure

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
06.01.2021, 08:30  |  61   |   |   

Reference is made to previous announcements regarding MREL and the decision from the Board of Directors to apply to the Norwegian Financial Supervisory Authority (FSA) to merge Norwegian Finans Holding ASA and Bank Norwegian AS. The Norwegian FSA has on 5 January 2021 approved an application on the new company structure, leaving Bank Norwegian AS the ultimate parent company of the group after a merger. We are pleased to have received this approval, as a merger is expected to give positive synergies on administrative costs as well as reduce funding cost on future MREL eligible capital being issued from an operating company instead of a holding company.


Based on the approval, Norwegian Finans Holding ASA and Bank Norwegian AS will move forward with the formal merger process, including preparing the necessary documentation, applications and decisions by the companies’ governing bodies.


The ambition is to complete the merger process during first half of 2021, with accounting and fiscal effect from 1 January 2021, conditional on obtaining necessary approvals from relevant authorities.


Contact persons:

CFO Klara Lise Aasen; phone +47 47635583; kaa@banknorwegian.no

Head of Treasury Mats Benserud; phone +47 95891539; mbe@banknorwegian.no


This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


Norwegian Finans Holding Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Norwegian Finans Holding ASA Approval of new company structure Reference is made to previous announcements regarding MREL and the decision from the Board of Directors to apply to the Norwegian Financial Supervisory Authority (FSA) to merge Norwegian Finans Holding ASA and Bank Norwegian AS. The Norwegian FSA …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BioNTech präsentiert auf der 39. Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
InflaRx Completes Enrollment in Vilobelimab (IFX-1) European Phase II Study in ANCA-associated ...
Nucor Tubular Products Selects PowerFleet Telematics to Improve Steel Manufacturing Safety
Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Auto Racing Entrepreneur George Steinbrenner IV to the ...
Marathon Patent Group and DMG Blockchain Solutions to Form the Digital Currency Miners of North ...
Neptune Digital Announces Intention to Change Trading Symbol on TSX-V To “NDA”
Mersana Therapeutics Announces Corporate and Pipeline Updates and 2021 Goals and Anticipated ...
Mydecine Innovations Group Sponsors First Lab-Based Study of Established Microdosers at Macquarie ...
Generation Mining Announces Additional High-Grade Results From Marathon Drilling
Euro Sun Appoints Peter Vukanovich Non-Executive Chair and Provides Rovina Valley Project Update
Titel
BioNTech präsentiert auf der 39. Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
Bionano Genomics Granted 180-Day Extension by Nasdaq to Regain Compliance with Bid Price Rule
TAAT Plans for Expansion by Doubling Beyond Tobacco Production Capacity, Developing U.S. Online ...
Generex and NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Provide Update on Ii-Key COVID-19 Vaccine Development Program ...
Bionano Genomics Publishes Study on Autism Risk Genes After Detailed Analysis of The Genome of ...
InflaRx Completes Enrollment in Vilobelimab (IFX-1) European Phase II Study in ANCA-associated ...
CytoDyn Announces Research on Critically Ill COVID-19 Patients Published in Journal of ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Announces Trading Volumes Grew 1070% in 2020, ...
NIO Inc. Provides December, Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Delivery Update
FDA Accepts Protocol for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22.12.20
Norwegian Finans Holding ASA: Invitation to Capital Markets Day 2021 – save the date
21.12.20
Mandatory notification of trade
21.12.20
Norwegian Finans Holding ASA: Updated MREL requirement for Norwegian Finans Holding ASA
10.12.20
Norwegian Finans Holding ASA: Updated investor presentation

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
27.11.20
1
Norwegian Finans Holding was denkt Ihr?