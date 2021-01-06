 

Sidetrade ranked a “Major Player” in the order-to-cash market by IDC

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
06.01.2021, 08:44  |  50   |   |   

Sidetrade (Euronext Growth: ALBFR.PA), the artificial intelligence platform dedicated to accelerating company revenue and cashflow, ranks for the first time in the “Major Players” category of IDC’s assessment of vendors on the Order-to-Cash market.

In the recent release of their MarketScape dedicated to Order-to-Cash, research group IDC positioned Sidetrade as a “major player” among vendors of “Worldwide SaaS and Cloud-Enabled Accounts Receivable Automation Applications”. Two assets in particular enabled Sidetrade to earn this distinction:

  • Sidetrade’s international footprint

Sidetrade solutions are already used in eighty countries. Unlike most of their competitors, who concentrate essentially on North America, Sidetrade has shown their capacity to effectively roll out their AI technology in different countries at the same time for complex multinational organizations.

  • Sidetrade’s exclusive, highly advanced AI technology

Using self-learning and a database representing €124bn in B2B transactions, Sidetrade’s AI system called Aimie can-

    • automate the Order-to-Cash-process
    • speed up resolution of customer disputes
    • recommend custom actions to follow up on late payment

According to IDC, Sidetrade’s main challenge remains educating the market on their advanced technologies, while many finance directors are still working with old-fashioned spreadsheets. IDC concludes by saying: “Consider Sidetrade when you are looking for a software provider that specializes in AI technology and has a global footprint, or when cash collection, dispute resolution and bad debt improvements are primary business focuses.”

In a press release referring to the IDC study, brokerage firm Midcap Partners welcomed the fact that IDC's analysis concurs with their assessment of Sidetrade's potential, their BUY rating and TP of €151.

Sidetrade appears as a first-rate international and innovative player with a strong positioning in what constitutes the heart of the Order-to-Cash market (cash collection, dispute management, etc.). This reinforces our vision of a group that is extremely well positioned to take advantage of a rapidly developing market. The current crisis has served as a reminder of how essential cash management is. The professionalisation of the financial management of Accounts Receivable is under way and promises many years of growth for the market’s players. ”- Midcap Partners


Next communications

2020 Annual Revenue: 26 January 2021 (after stock market closes)

  Investor & Media relations

Christelle Dhrif               +33 6 10 46 72 00           cdhrif@sidetrade.com

 About Sidetrade (www.ww.sidetrade.com)

Sidetrade (Euronext Growth: ALBFR.PA) accelerates company revenue and cashflow. Its Artificial Intelligence, Aimie, is able to recognize and anticipate customer behavior in order to recommend, in real time, the best strategies for sales and finance teams. Aimie reinforces three pillars of the customer journey: sales development, loyalty and collection speed. Sidetrade has a global reach, thanks to its 250 talented employees based in Paris, London, Birmingham, Dublin, and Amsterdam. Used in 80 countries, Sidetrade's technology enables more than 2,700 businesses of all sizes and from all sectors to be more competitive.

For further information, visit us at www.sidetrade.com and follow us on Twitter @Sidetrade.

In case of a discrepancy between the French and English versions of this press release, only the French version should be deemed valid.



Attachment


Sidetrade Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Sidetrade ranked a “Major Player” in the order-to-cash market by IDC Sidetrade (Euronext Growth: ALBFR.PA), the artificial intelligence platform dedicated to accelerating company revenue and cashflow, ranks for the first time in the “Major Players” category of IDC’s assessment of vendors on the Order-to-Cash market. …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BioNTech präsentiert auf der 39. Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
InflaRx Completes Enrollment in Vilobelimab (IFX-1) European Phase II Study in ANCA-associated ...
Nucor Tubular Products Selects PowerFleet Telematics to Improve Steel Manufacturing Safety
Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Auto Racing Entrepreneur George Steinbrenner IV to the ...
Marathon Patent Group and DMG Blockchain Solutions to Form the Digital Currency Miners of North ...
Neptune Digital Announces Intention to Change Trading Symbol on TSX-V To “NDA”
Mersana Therapeutics Announces Corporate and Pipeline Updates and 2021 Goals and Anticipated ...
Mydecine Innovations Group Sponsors First Lab-Based Study of Established Microdosers at Macquarie ...
Generation Mining Announces Additional High-Grade Results From Marathon Drilling
Euro Sun Appoints Peter Vukanovich Non-Executive Chair and Provides Rovina Valley Project Update
Titel
BioNTech präsentiert auf der 39. Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
Bionano Genomics Granted 180-Day Extension by Nasdaq to Regain Compliance with Bid Price Rule
TAAT Plans for Expansion by Doubling Beyond Tobacco Production Capacity, Developing U.S. Online ...
Generex and NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Provide Update on Ii-Key COVID-19 Vaccine Development Program ...
Bionano Genomics Publishes Study on Autism Risk Genes After Detailed Analysis of The Genome of ...
InflaRx Completes Enrollment in Vilobelimab (IFX-1) European Phase II Study in ANCA-associated ...
CytoDyn Announces Research on Critically Ill COVID-19 Patients Published in Journal of ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Announces Trading Volumes Grew 1070% in 2020, ...
NIO Inc. Provides December, Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Delivery Update
FDA Accepts Protocol for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09.12.20
AI-firm Sidetrade expands its partnership network with consultancy firm Proservartner