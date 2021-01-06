In respect of the liquidity contract placed by SOGECLAIR with Société de Bourse Gilbert Dupont, as of 31 December 2020, the average liquidity account figures stood at:

Yearly Statement H2 relative to the liquidity contract placed with Societe de bourse Gilbert Dupont

Number of shares: 980

Cash balance: €49,764.13

During the 2nd half 2020, it has been trade a total of:

PURCHASE 31,635 equities €411,225.64 742 transactions SALE 33,683 equities €435,523.16 706 transactions

You are reminded that at the time of the last half-yearly statement as of 30 June 2020, the average liquidity account figures stood at:

Number of shares: 3,028

Cash balance: €25,466.61

You are reminded that at the time of the setting up of the liquidity contract, the following means have been made available:

Number of shares: 3,606

Cash balance: €51,114.70



Philippe ROBARDEY

President and CEO

SOGECLAIR

SA with capital of €3,098,035

Headquarters: 7 avenue Albert Durand – CS 20069 – 31700 BLAGNAC (France)

Tel.: 33 (0)5.61.71.71.71 – www.sogeclair.com

335 218 269 R.C.S. TOULOUSE





ANNEXE





Purchase Sales Number of transactions Number of equities Equities/Capital in EUR Number of transactions Number of equities Equities/Capital in EUR TOTAL 742 31,635 411,225.64 706 33,683 435,523.16 01/07/2020 4 135 1,988 6 166 2,493.3 02/07/2020 6 185 2,668.29 1 50 725 03/07/2020 5 155 2,170.7 6 147 2,095.5 06/07/2020 10 509 6,805.18 8 200 2,792.2 07/07/2020 7 303 3,885.7 0 0 0 08/07/2020 4 165 1,975.25 1 45 540 09/07/2020 7 196 2,325.11 10 515 6,254.73 10/07/2020 6 186 2,172.2 4 493 5,764.85 13/07/2020 2 50 582,5 16 916 11,170.89 14/07/2020 4 136 1,661 1 5 61,5 15/07/2020 2 200 2,425 12 297 3,664.5 16/07/2020 2 200 2,435 7 300 3,672.99 17/07/2020 4 212 2,649 10 409 5,180.6 20/07/2020 5 264 3,568.99 11 1149 15,667.3 21/07/2020 8 374 5,096.16 7 229 3,153.19 22/07/2020 6 239 3,250.4 5 160 2,203.01 23/07/2020 7 265 3,659.99 1 50 695 24/07/2020 12 883 11,668.49 1 125 1,656.25 27/07/2020 1 5 65 4 168 2,218.99 28/07/2020 0 0 0 5 198 2,619.8 29/07/2020 0 0 0 18 405 5,673 30/07/2020 10 553 7,944.67 4 58 857.05 31/07/2020 13 976 12,965.18 4 385 5,163.74 03/08/2020 2 250 3,324.5 10 658 8,991.5 04/08/2020 4 129 1,804.1 5 189 2,674.35 05/08/2020 4 104 1,507 5 295 4,302.01 06/08/2020 6 373 5,356.21 0 0 0 07/08/2020 3 50 715 0 0 0 10/08/2020 0 0 0 4 24 344.4 11/08/2020 1 100 1,435 3 44 633.6 12/08/2020 2 44 633.6 0 0 0 13/08/2020 4 102 1,473.2 0 0 0 14/08/2020 3 45 647.2 2 33 476.85 17/08/2020 5 129 1,835.85 2 36 518.4 18/08/2020 1 67 944.7 1 145 2,051.75 19/08/2020 7 217 2,994.71 4 76 1,079.55 20/08/2020 14 728 9,991.44 11 917 12,304.67 21/08/2020 4 200 2,670.76 2 194 2,589.01 24/08/2020 1 44 585.2 5 38 510.6 25/08/2020 4 128 1,698.05 1 60 801 26/08/2020 12 230 3,003.2 0 0 0 27/08/2020 22 399 4,899.08 8 501 6,224.93 28/08/2020 14 377 4,511.75 2 315 3,843 31/08/2020 7 206 2,402.21 13 397 4,703.81 01/09/2020 5 150 1,747.5 9 405 4,796.01 02/09/2020 6 622 7,129.99 4 170 1,977 03/09/2020 6 341 3,872.19 10 721 8,289.41 04/09/2020 2 149 1,695.5 8 571 6,617.72 07/09/2020 5 131 1,624.75 8 225 2,837.5 08/09/2020 5 237 2,935.6 2 25 313.75 09/09/2020 7 235 2,862.65 3 143 1,757.3 10/09/2020 7 614 7,338.71 0 0 0 11/09/2020 3 66 782.1 3 250 2,980 14/09/2020 5 200 2,374 1 10 119 15/09/2020 5 155 1,832.01 2 86 1,021.6 16/09/2020 5 171 2,014.81 7 198 2,344.2 17/09/2020 3 36 422.5 1 49 575.75 18/09/2020 6 170 1,972.49 0 0 0 21/09/2020 5 160 1,811.25 3 136 1,550.5 22/09/2020 0 0 0 3 66 740.3 23/09/2020 13 776 8,414.94 1 4 42.2 24/09/2020 5 123 1,226.3 4 275 2,866.9 25/09/2020 8 245 2,427.93 0 0 0 28/09/2020 0 0 0 10 240 2,394.6 29/09/2020 3 100 1,002.9 0 0 0 30/09/2020 6 310 3,077.22 2 200 1,998 01/10/2020 0 0 0 8 501 4,977.54 02/10/2020 8 147 1,459.11 2 18 179.64 05/10/2020 16 386 3,808.08 15 776 7,705.21 06/10/2020 18 1,112 10,527.75 5 189 1,865.98 07/10/2020 0 0 0 9 329 3,134.09 08/10/2020 1 3 28.8 7 191 1,854 09/10/2020 0 0 0 10 1,361 13,696.42 12/10/2020 2 100 1,010 0 0 0 13/10/2020 6 209 2,086.8 2 55 555.5 14/10/2020 6 112 1,115.86 0 0 0 15/10/2020 10 415 4,103.69 1 100 990 16/10/2020 10 302 2,923.27 0 0 0 19/10/2020 13 315 3,057.52 4 131 1,283.01 20/10/2020 2 99 985.1 9 767 7,722.08 21/10/2020 6 177 1,775.03 0 0 0 22/10/2020 0 0 0 2 72 717 23/10/2020 8 165 1,634.75 7 214 2,128.55 26/10/2020 8 373 3,705.16 0 0 0 27/10/2020 10 301 2,924.64 0 0 0 28/10/2020 19 1,121 9,909.53 0 0 0 29/10/2020 3 86 711.8 5 147 1,226.1 30/10/2020 3 37 302.46 1 100 822 02/11/2020 2 90 739.8 5 203 1,677.9 03/11/2020 0 268 2,210.49 0 315 2,609.9 04/11/2020 2 40 330.4 3 138 1,142.64 05/11/2020 3 57 470.82 3 135 1,117.8 06/11/2020 4 156 1,284.72 5 154 1,264.96 09/11/2020 3 47 386.34 30 1,948 16,846.5 10/11/2020 12 445 4,252.95 21 1,054 10,169.73 11/11/2020 1 74 723.72 12 651 6,524.45 12/11/2020 13 376 4,466.5 2 19 226.1 13/11/2020 5 134 1,585.6 4 168 1,979.01 16/11/2020 7 1,004 11,817.88 20 1,075 12,933.11 17/11/2020 3 173 2,125.6 3 190 2,369.51 18/11/2020 0 0 0 8 315 3,978.26 19/11/2020 11 779 10,463.84 13 422 5,698.06 20/11/2020 10 380 5,214.02 4 150 2,080.01 23/11/2020 4 115 1,590.75 7 350 4,857.51 24/11/2020 8 330 4,618.52 6 228 3,208.69 25/11/2020 8 420 5,865.01 1 50 705 26/11/2020 8 473 6,554.22 6 338 4,722.6 27/11/2020 10 566 7,761.78 2 33 453.75 30/11/2020 4 530 7,132.53 4 267 3,621.24 01/12/2020 7 209 2,800.6 2 51 688.5 02/12/2020 6 185 3,010.01 33 1,760 29,243.63 03/12/2020 1 40 726 6 180 3,175.51 04/12/2020 6 109 2,177 7 97 1,962.8 07/12/2020 4 143 2,861.9 3 40 797.4 08/12/2020 7 286 5,677.79 15 316 6,340.79 09/12/2020 11 354 7,069.31 3 44 888.7 10/12/2020 6 190 3,771.01 5 302 6,063.41 11/12/2020 6 105 2,080.9 5 89 1,774.5 14/12/2020 0 326 6,456.46 0 410 8,194.01 15/12/2020 14 440 8,854.21 5 395 8,097.5 16/12/2020 9 204 4,029.2 4 150 2,995.01 17/12/2020 5 251 5,040.91 7 190 3,844.99 18/12/2020 14 503 10,039.02 6 85 1,718 21/12/2020 0 473 9,190.11 0 251 4,568.2 22/12/2020 4 88 1,665.55 4 88 1,689.6 23/12/2020 12 563 10,467.41 6 125 2,380.7 24/12/2020 1 14 257.6 2 4 74.1 25/12/2020 0 0 0 0 0 0 28/12/2020 6 111 2,033.9 7 246 4,538.85 29/12/2020 0 0 0 18 588 11,007.77 30/12/2020 0 0 0 12 315 6,050.39 31/12/2020 1 20 392 9 637 12,790.39

Attachment