SOGECLAIR
Blagnac, France, January 06th 2021-8.50 am
Yearly Statement H2 relative to the liquidity contract placed with Societe de bourse Gilbert Dupont
In respect of the liquidity contract placed by SOGECLAIR with Société de Bourse Gilbert Dupont, as of 31 December 2020, the average liquidity account figures stood at:
- Number of shares: 980
- Cash balance: €49,764.13
During the 2nd half 2020, it has been trade a total of:
|PURCHASE
|31,635 equities
|€411,225.64
|742 transactions
|SALE
|33,683 equities
|€435,523.16
|706 transactions
You are reminded that at the time of the last half-yearly statement as of 30 June 2020, the average liquidity account figures stood at:
- Number of shares: 3,028
- Cash balance: €25,466.61
You are reminded that at the time of the setting up of the liquidity contract, the following means have been made available:
- Number of shares: 3,606
- Cash balance: €51,114.70
Philippe ROBARDEY
President and CEO
SOGECLAIR
SA with capital of €3,098,035
Headquarters: 7 avenue Albert Durand – CS 20069 – 31700 BLAGNAC (France)
Tel.: 33 (0)5.61.71.71.71 – www.sogeclair.com
335 218 269 R.C.S. TOULOUSE
ANNEXE
|Purchase
|Sales
|Number of transactions
|Number of equities
|Equities/Capital in EUR
|Number of transactions
|Number of equities
|Equities/Capital in EUR
|TOTAL
|742
|31,635
|411,225.64
|706
|33,683
|435,523.16
|01/07/2020
|4
|135
|1,988
|6
|166
|2,493.3
|02/07/2020
|6
|185
|2,668.29
|1
|50
|725
|03/07/2020
|5
|155
|2,170.7
|6
|147
|2,095.5
|06/07/2020
|10
|509
|6,805.18
|8
|200
|2,792.2
|07/07/2020
|7
|303
|3,885.7
|0
|0
|0
|08/07/2020
|4
|165
|1,975.25
|1
|45
|540
|09/07/2020
|7
|196
|2,325.11
|10
|515
|6,254.73
|10/07/2020
|6
|186
|2,172.2
|4
|493
|5,764.85
|13/07/2020
|2
|50
|582,5
|16
|916
|11,170.89
|14/07/2020
|4
|136
|1,661
|1
|5
|61,5
|15/07/2020
|2
|200
|2,425
|12
|297
|3,664.5
|16/07/2020
|2
|200
|2,435
|7
|300
|3,672.99
|17/07/2020
|4
|212
|2,649
|10
|409
|5,180.6
|20/07/2020
|5
|264
|3,568.99
|11
|1149
|15,667.3
|21/07/2020
|8
|374
|5,096.16
|7
|229
|3,153.19
|22/07/2020
|6
|239
|3,250.4
|5
|160
|2,203.01
|23/07/2020
|7
|265
|3,659.99
|1
|50
|695
|24/07/2020
|12
|883
|11,668.49
|1
|125
|1,656.25
|27/07/2020
|1
|5
|65
|4
|168
|2,218.99
|28/07/2020
|0
|0
|0
|5
|198
|2,619.8
|29/07/2020
|0
|0
|0
|18
|405
|5,673
|30/07/2020
|10
|553
|7,944.67
|4
|58
|857.05
|31/07/2020
|13
|976
|12,965.18
|4
|385
|5,163.74
|03/08/2020
|2
|250
|3,324.5
|10
|658
|8,991.5
|04/08/2020
|4
|129
|1,804.1
|5
|189
|2,674.35
|05/08/2020
|4
|104
|1,507
|5
|295
|4,302.01
|06/08/2020
|6
|373
|5,356.21
|0
|0
|0
|07/08/2020
|3
|50
|715
|0
|0
|0
|10/08/2020
|0
|0
|0
|4
|24
|344.4
|11/08/2020
|1
|100
|1,435
|3
|44
|633.6
|12/08/2020
|2
|44
|633.6
|0
|0
|0
|13/08/2020
|4
|102
|1,473.2
|0
|0
|0
|14/08/2020
|3
|45
|647.2
|2
|33
|476.85
|17/08/2020
|5
|129
|1,835.85
|2
|36
|518.4
|18/08/2020
|1
|67
|944.7
|1
|145
|2,051.75
|19/08/2020
|7
|217
|2,994.71
|4
|76
|1,079.55
|20/08/2020
|14
|728
|9,991.44
|11
|917
|12,304.67
|21/08/2020
|4
|200
|2,670.76
|2
|194
|2,589.01
|24/08/2020
|1
|44
|585.2
|5
|38
|510.6
|25/08/2020
|4
|128
|1,698.05
|1
|60
|801
|26/08/2020
|12
|230
|3,003.2
|0
|0
|0
|27/08/2020
|22
|399
|4,899.08
|8
|501
|6,224.93
|28/08/2020
|14
|377
|4,511.75
|2
|315
|3,843
|31/08/2020
|7
|206
|2,402.21
|13
|397
|4,703.81
|01/09/2020
|5
|150
|1,747.5
|9
|405
|4,796.01
|02/09/2020
|6
|622
|7,129.99
|4
|170
|1,977
|03/09/2020
|6
|341
|3,872.19
|10
|721
|8,289.41
|04/09/2020
|2
|149
|1,695.5
|8
|571
|6,617.72
|07/09/2020
|5
|131
|1,624.75
|8
|225
|2,837.5
|08/09/2020
|5
|237
|2,935.6
|2
|25
|313.75
|09/09/2020
|7
|235
|2,862.65
|3
|143
|1,757.3
|10/09/2020
|7
|614
|7,338.71
|0
|0
|0
|11/09/2020
|3
|66
|782.1
|3
|250
|2,980
|14/09/2020
|5
|200
|2,374
|1
|10
|119
|15/09/2020
|5
|155
|1,832.01
|2
|86
|1,021.6
|16/09/2020
|5
|171
|2,014.81
|7
|198
|2,344.2
|17/09/2020
|3
|36
|422.5
|1
|49
|575.75
|18/09/2020
|6
|170
|1,972.49
|0
|0
|0
|21/09/2020
|5
|160
|1,811.25
|3
|136
|1,550.5
|22/09/2020
|0
|0
|0
|3
|66
|740.3
|23/09/2020
|13
|776
|8,414.94
|1
|4
|42.2
|24/09/2020
|5
|123
|1,226.3
|4
|275
|2,866.9
|25/09/2020
|8
|245
|2,427.93
|0
|0
|0
|28/09/2020
|0
|0
|0
|10
|240
|2,394.6
|29/09/2020
|3
|100
|1,002.9
|0
|0
|0
|30/09/2020
|6
|310
|3,077.22
|2
|200
|1,998
|01/10/2020
|0
|0
|0
|8
|501
|4,977.54
|02/10/2020
|8
|147
|1,459.11
|2
|18
|179.64
|05/10/2020
|16
|386
|3,808.08
|15
|776
|7,705.21
|06/10/2020
|18
|1,112
|10,527.75
|5
|189
|1,865.98
|07/10/2020
|0
|0
|0
|9
|329
|3,134.09
|08/10/2020
|1
|3
|28.8
|7
|191
|1,854
|09/10/2020
|0
|0
|0
|10
|1,361
|13,696.42
|12/10/2020
|2
|100
|1,010
|0
|0
|0
|13/10/2020
|6
|209
|2,086.8
|2
|55
|555.5
|14/10/2020
|6
|112
|1,115.86
|0
|0
|0
|15/10/2020
|10
|415
|4,103.69
|1
|100
|990
|16/10/2020
|10
|302
|2,923.27
|0
|0
|0
|19/10/2020
|13
|315
|3,057.52
|4
|131
|1,283.01
|20/10/2020
|2
|99
|985.1
|9
|767
|7,722.08
|21/10/2020
|6
|177
|1,775.03
|0
|0
|0
|22/10/2020
|0
|0
|0
|2
|72
|717
|23/10/2020
|8
|165
|1,634.75
|7
|214
|2,128.55
|26/10/2020
|8
|373
|3,705.16
|0
|0
|0
|27/10/2020
|10
|301
|2,924.64
|0
|0
|0
|28/10/2020
|19
|1,121
|9,909.53
|0
|0
|0
|29/10/2020
|3
|86
|711.8
|5
|147
|1,226.1
|30/10/2020
|3
|37
|302.46
|1
|100
|822
|02/11/2020
|2
|90
|739.8
|5
|203
|1,677.9
|03/11/2020
|0
|268
|2,210.49
|0
|315
|2,609.9
|04/11/2020
|2
|40
|330.4
|3
|138
|1,142.64
|05/11/2020
|3
|57
|470.82
|3
|135
|1,117.8
|06/11/2020
|4
|156
|1,284.72
|5
|154
|1,264.96
|09/11/2020
|3
|47
|386.34
|30
|1,948
|16,846.5
|10/11/2020
|12
|445
|4,252.95
|21
|1,054
|10,169.73
|11/11/2020
|1
|74
|723.72
|12
|651
|6,524.45
|12/11/2020
|13
|376
|4,466.5
|2
|19
|226.1
|13/11/2020
|5
|134
|1,585.6
|4
|168
|1,979.01
|16/11/2020
|7
|1,004
|11,817.88
|20
|1,075
|12,933.11
|17/11/2020
|3
|173
|2,125.6
|3
|190
|2,369.51
|18/11/2020
|0
|0
|0
|8
|315
|3,978.26
|19/11/2020
|11
|779
|10,463.84
|13
|422
|5,698.06
|20/11/2020
|10
|380
|5,214.02
|4
|150
|2,080.01
|23/11/2020
|4
|115
|1,590.75
|7
|350
|4,857.51
|24/11/2020
|8
|330
|4,618.52
|6
|228
|3,208.69
|25/11/2020
|8
|420
|5,865.01
|1
|50
|705
|26/11/2020
|8
|473
|6,554.22
|6
|338
|4,722.6
|27/11/2020
|10
|566
|7,761.78
|2
|33
|453.75
|30/11/2020
|4
|530
|7,132.53
|4
|267
|3,621.24
|01/12/2020
|7
|209
|2,800.6
|2
|51
|688.5
|02/12/2020
|6
|185
|3,010.01
|33
|1,760
|29,243.63
|03/12/2020
|1
|40
|726
|6
|180
|3,175.51
|04/12/2020
|6
|109
|2,177
|7
|97
|1,962.8
|07/12/2020
|4
|143
|2,861.9
|3
|40
|797.4
|08/12/2020
|7
|286
|5,677.79
|15
|316
|6,340.79
|09/12/2020
|11
|354
|7,069.31
|3
|44
|888.7
|10/12/2020
|6
|190
|3,771.01
|5
|302
|6,063.41
|11/12/2020
|6
|105
|2,080.9
|5
|89
|1,774.5
|14/12/2020
|0
|326
|6,456.46
|0
|410
|8,194.01
|15/12/2020
|14
|440
|8,854.21
|5
|395
|8,097.5
|16/12/2020
|9
|204
|4,029.2
|4
|150
|2,995.01
|17/12/2020
|5
|251
|5,040.91
|7
|190
|3,844.99
|18/12/2020
|14
|503
|10,039.02
|6
|85
|1,718
|21/12/2020
|0
|473
|9,190.11
|0
|251
|4,568.2
|22/12/2020
|4
|88
|1,665.55
|4
|88
|1,689.6
|23/12/2020
|12
|563
|10,467.41
|6
|125
|2,380.7
|24/12/2020
|1
|14
|257.6
|2
|4
|74.1
|25/12/2020
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|28/12/2020
|6
|111
|2,033.9
|7
|246
|4,538.85
|29/12/2020
|0
|0
|0
|18
|588
|11,007.77
|30/12/2020
|0
|0
|0
|12
|315
|6,050.39
|31/12/2020
|1
|20
|392
|9
|637
|12,790.39
