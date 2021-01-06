 

Sogeclair Yearly Statement H2 relative to the liquidity contract placed with Societe de bourse Gilbert Dupont

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
06.01.2021, 08:50  |  24   |   |   

SOGECLAIR

Blagnac, France, January 06th 2021-8.50 am

Yearly Statement H2 relative to the liquidity contract placed with Societe de bourse Gilbert Dupont

In respect of the liquidity contract placed by SOGECLAIR with Société de Bourse Gilbert Dupont, as of 31 December 2020, the average liquidity account figures stood at:

  • Number of shares: 980
  • Cash balance: €49,764.13

During the 2nd half 2020, it has been trade a total of:

PURCHASE 31,635 equities €411,225.64 742 transactions
SALE 33,683 equities €435,523.16 706 transactions

You are reminded that at the time of the last half-yearly statement as of 30 June 2020, the average liquidity account figures stood at:

  • Number of shares: 3,028
  • Cash balance: €25,466.61

You are reminded that at the time of the setting up of the liquidity contract, the following means have been made available:

  • Number of shares: 3,606
  • Cash balance: €51,114.70
     

Philippe ROBARDEY
President and CEO

SOGECLAIR
SA with capital of €3,098,035
Headquarters: 7 avenue Albert Durand – CS 20069 – 31700 BLAGNAC (France)
Tel.: 33 (0)5.61.71.71.71 – www.sogeclair.com
335 218 269 R.C.S. TOULOUSE


ANNEXE


  Purchase Sales
  Number of transactions Number of equities Equities/Capital in EUR Number of transactions Number of equities Equities/Capital in EUR
TOTAL 742 31,635 411,225.64 706 33,683 435,523.16
01/07/2020 4 135 1,988 6 166 2,493.3
02/07/2020 6 185 2,668.29 1 50 725
03/07/2020 5 155 2,170.7 6 147 2,095.5
06/07/2020 10 509 6,805.18 8 200 2,792.2
07/07/2020 7 303 3,885.7 0 0 0
08/07/2020 4 165 1,975.25 1 45 540
09/07/2020 7 196 2,325.11 10 515 6,254.73
10/07/2020 6 186 2,172.2 4 493 5,764.85
13/07/2020 2 50 582,5 16 916 11,170.89
14/07/2020 4 136 1,661 1 5 61,5
15/07/2020 2 200 2,425 12 297 3,664.5
16/07/2020 2 200 2,435 7 300 3,672.99
17/07/2020 4 212 2,649 10 409 5,180.6
20/07/2020 5 264 3,568.99 11 1149 15,667.3
21/07/2020 8 374 5,096.16 7 229 3,153.19
22/07/2020 6 239 3,250.4 5 160 2,203.01
23/07/2020 7 265 3,659.99 1 50 695
24/07/2020 12 883 11,668.49 1 125 1,656.25
27/07/2020 1 5 65 4 168 2,218.99
28/07/2020 0 0 0 5 198 2,619.8
29/07/2020 0 0 0 18 405 5,673
30/07/2020 10 553 7,944.67 4 58 857.05
31/07/2020 13 976 12,965.18 4 385 5,163.74
03/08/2020 2 250 3,324.5 10 658 8,991.5
04/08/2020 4 129 1,804.1 5 189 2,674.35
05/08/2020 4 104 1,507 5 295 4,302.01
06/08/2020 6 373 5,356.21 0 0 0
07/08/2020 3 50 715 0 0 0
10/08/2020 0 0 0 4 24 344.4
11/08/2020 1 100 1,435 3 44 633.6
12/08/2020 2 44 633.6 0 0 0
13/08/2020 4 102 1,473.2 0 0 0
14/08/2020 3 45 647.2 2 33 476.85
17/08/2020 5 129 1,835.85 2 36 518.4
18/08/2020 1 67 944.7 1 145 2,051.75
19/08/2020 7 217 2,994.71 4 76 1,079.55
20/08/2020 14 728 9,991.44 11 917 12,304.67
21/08/2020 4 200 2,670.76 2 194 2,589.01
24/08/2020 1 44 585.2 5 38 510.6
25/08/2020 4 128 1,698.05 1 60 801
26/08/2020 12 230 3,003.2 0 0 0
27/08/2020 22 399 4,899.08 8 501 6,224.93
28/08/2020 14 377 4,511.75 2 315 3,843
31/08/2020 7 206 2,402.21 13 397 4,703.81
01/09/2020 5 150 1,747.5 9 405 4,796.01
02/09/2020 6 622 7,129.99 4 170 1,977
03/09/2020 6 341 3,872.19 10 721 8,289.41
04/09/2020 2 149 1,695.5 8 571 6,617.72
07/09/2020 5 131 1,624.75 8 225 2,837.5
08/09/2020 5 237 2,935.6 2 25 313.75
09/09/2020 7 235 2,862.65 3 143 1,757.3
10/09/2020 7 614 7,338.71 0 0 0
11/09/2020 3 66 782.1 3 250 2,980
14/09/2020 5 200 2,374 1 10 119
15/09/2020 5 155 1,832.01 2 86 1,021.6
16/09/2020 5 171 2,014.81 7 198 2,344.2
17/09/2020 3 36 422.5 1 49 575.75
18/09/2020 6 170 1,972.49 0 0 0
21/09/2020 5 160 1,811.25 3 136 1,550.5
22/09/2020 0 0 0 3 66 740.3
23/09/2020 13 776 8,414.94 1 4 42.2
24/09/2020 5 123 1,226.3 4 275 2,866.9
25/09/2020 8 245 2,427.93 0 0 0
28/09/2020 0 0 0 10 240 2,394.6
29/09/2020 3 100 1,002.9 0 0 0
30/09/2020 6 310 3,077.22 2 200 1,998
01/10/2020 0 0 0 8 501 4,977.54
02/10/2020 8 147 1,459.11 2 18 179.64
05/10/2020 16 386 3,808.08 15 776 7,705.21
06/10/2020 18 1,112 10,527.75 5 189 1,865.98
07/10/2020 0 0 0 9 329 3,134.09
08/10/2020 1 3 28.8 7 191 1,854
09/10/2020 0 0 0 10 1,361 13,696.42
12/10/2020 2 100 1,010 0 0 0
13/10/2020 6 209 2,086.8 2 55 555.5
14/10/2020 6 112 1,115.86 0 0 0
15/10/2020 10 415 4,103.69 1 100 990
16/10/2020 10 302 2,923.27 0 0 0
19/10/2020 13 315 3,057.52 4 131 1,283.01
20/10/2020 2 99 985.1 9 767 7,722.08
21/10/2020 6 177 1,775.03 0 0 0
22/10/2020 0 0 0 2 72 717
23/10/2020 8 165 1,634.75 7 214 2,128.55
26/10/2020 8 373 3,705.16 0 0 0
27/10/2020 10 301 2,924.64 0 0 0
28/10/2020 19 1,121 9,909.53 0 0 0
29/10/2020 3 86 711.8 5 147 1,226.1
30/10/2020 3 37 302.46 1 100 822
02/11/2020 2 90 739.8 5 203 1,677.9
03/11/2020 0 268 2,210.49 0 315 2,609.9
04/11/2020 2 40 330.4 3 138 1,142.64
05/11/2020 3 57 470.82 3 135 1,117.8
06/11/2020 4 156 1,284.72 5 154 1,264.96
09/11/2020 3 47 386.34 30 1,948 16,846.5
10/11/2020 12 445 4,252.95 21 1,054 10,169.73
11/11/2020 1 74 723.72 12 651 6,524.45
12/11/2020 13 376 4,466.5 2 19 226.1
13/11/2020 5 134 1,585.6 4 168 1,979.01
16/11/2020 7 1,004 11,817.88 20 1,075 12,933.11
17/11/2020 3 173 2,125.6 3 190 2,369.51
18/11/2020 0 0 0 8 315 3,978.26
19/11/2020 11 779 10,463.84 13 422 5,698.06
20/11/2020 10 380 5,214.02 4 150 2,080.01
23/11/2020 4 115 1,590.75 7 350 4,857.51
24/11/2020 8 330 4,618.52 6 228 3,208.69
25/11/2020 8 420 5,865.01 1 50 705
26/11/2020 8 473 6,554.22 6 338 4,722.6
27/11/2020 10 566 7,761.78 2 33 453.75
30/11/2020 4 530 7,132.53 4 267 3,621.24
01/12/2020 7 209 2,800.6 2 51 688.5
02/12/2020 6 185 3,010.01 33 1,760 29,243.63
03/12/2020 1 40 726 6 180 3,175.51
04/12/2020 6 109 2,177 7 97 1,962.8
07/12/2020 4 143 2,861.9 3 40 797.4
08/12/2020 7 286 5,677.79 15 316 6,340.79
09/12/2020 11 354 7,069.31 3 44 888.7
10/12/2020 6 190 3,771.01 5 302 6,063.41
11/12/2020 6 105 2,080.9 5 89 1,774.5
14/12/2020 0 326 6,456.46 0 410 8,194.01
15/12/2020 14 440 8,854.21 5 395 8,097.5
16/12/2020 9 204 4,029.2 4 150 2,995.01
17/12/2020 5 251 5,040.91 7 190 3,844.99
18/12/2020 14 503 10,039.02 6 85 1,718
21/12/2020 0 473 9,190.11 0 251 4,568.2
22/12/2020 4 88 1,665.55 4 88 1,689.6
23/12/2020 12 563 10,467.41 6 125 2,380.7
24/12/2020 1 14 257.6 2 4 74.1
25/12/2020 0 0 0 0 0 0
28/12/2020 6 111 2,033.9 7 246 4,538.85
29/12/2020 0 0 0 18 588 11,007.77
30/12/2020 0 0 0 12 315 6,050.39
31/12/2020 1 20 392 9 637 12,790.39

Attachment


Sogeclair Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Sogeclair Yearly Statement H2 relative to the liquidity contract placed with Societe de bourse Gilbert Dupont SOGECLAIR Blagnac, France, January 06th 2021-8.50 am Yearly Statement H2 relative to the liquidity contract placed with Societe de bourse Gilbert Dupont In respect of the liquidity contract placed by SOGECLAIR with Société de Bourse Gilbert …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BioNTech präsentiert auf der 39. Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
InflaRx Completes Enrollment in Vilobelimab (IFX-1) European Phase II Study in ANCA-associated ...
Nucor Tubular Products Selects PowerFleet Telematics to Improve Steel Manufacturing Safety
Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Auto Racing Entrepreneur George Steinbrenner IV to the ...
Marathon Patent Group and DMG Blockchain Solutions to Form the Digital Currency Miners of North ...
Neptune Digital Announces Intention to Change Trading Symbol on TSX-V To “NDA”
Mersana Therapeutics Announces Corporate and Pipeline Updates and 2021 Goals and Anticipated ...
Mydecine Innovations Group Sponsors First Lab-Based Study of Established Microdosers at Macquarie ...
Generation Mining Announces Additional High-Grade Results From Marathon Drilling
Euro Sun Appoints Peter Vukanovich Non-Executive Chair and Provides Rovina Valley Project Update
Titel
BioNTech präsentiert auf der 39. Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
Bionano Genomics Granted 180-Day Extension by Nasdaq to Regain Compliance with Bid Price Rule
TAAT Plans for Expansion by Doubling Beyond Tobacco Production Capacity, Developing U.S. Online ...
Generex and NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Provide Update on Ii-Key COVID-19 Vaccine Development Program ...
Bionano Genomics Publishes Study on Autism Risk Genes After Detailed Analysis of The Genome of ...
InflaRx Completes Enrollment in Vilobelimab (IFX-1) European Phase II Study in ANCA-associated ...
CytoDyn Announces Research on Critically Ill COVID-19 Patients Published in Journal of ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Announces Trading Volumes Grew 1070% in 2020, ...
NIO Inc. Provides December, Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Delivery Update
FDA Accepts Protocol for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe