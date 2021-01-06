 

Cristal Therapeutics and Intravacc Announce Strategic Collaboration to Advance Novel Vaccine Platforms

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
06.01.2021, 09:00  |  87   |   |   

BILTHOVEN, Netherlands and MAASTRICHT, Netherlands, Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Intravacc, a world leader in translational research and development of vaccines, and Cristal Therapeutics,  a technology leader in enabling safer and more effective therapeutics, today announced a strategic collaboration to develop novel vaccine programs against human diseases with the initial candidate targeting COVID-19.

Intravacc B.V. logo

 

Under the terms of the agreement, Cristal Therapeutics and Intravacc will collaborate with an initial focus on generating a CriVac vaccine candidate based on the receptor-binding domain of the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein. In addition, Cristal Therapeutics will provide its powerful copper-free click chemistry reagent, CliCr, for evaluation with Intravacc's proprietary outer membrane vesicles (OMV) technology. OMV vaccines allow for the native conformation of immunity-stimulating antigens. After completion of the evaluation period Intravacc and Cristal will jointly explore next steps to further advance the program.

Axel Mescheder, M.D., CEO and CMO of Cristal, commented:
"Over the past year, it has become evident that vaccines play a crucial role in protecting us, our families and those at high risk for infectious diseases.  We have put great effort in optimizing our unique CriVac platform based on our CriPec nanoparticles and CliCr conjugation technology. Our CriVac technology platform mimics features of a live virus, inducing immunity in a safe and efficient way, providing a solid foundation for the development of novel vaccine approaches. We look forward to partnering with Intravacc to develop novel therapeutic candidates for vaccine-preventable diseases."

As part of this agreement, Intravacc will also provide access to its proprietary, detoxified LPS technology to enhance immune activation. All technologies represent innovative approaches to vaccine development enabling an efficient presentation of antigens to the immune system. Combining the technologies will further allow swift development of vaccine candidates against a broad range of human diseases. This is particularly driven by a scalable GMP manufacturing process.

Dr. Jan Groen, Intravacc's CEO, said:
 "Intravacc shares the belief that no one should be suffering from diseases that can be prevented by vaccines. We have a track record in translational vaccinology and an established infrastructure that enables the accelerated development of promising vaccine candidates such as Cristal's CriVac approach. Combining Cristal's technologies with Intravacc's proprietary LPS and OMV technologies holds great promise. We look forward to working closely with the Cristal team to advance the program through preclinical evaluation." 

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Cristal Therapeutics and Intravacc Announce Strategic Collaboration to Advance Novel Vaccine Platforms BILTHOVEN, Netherlands and MAASTRICHT, Netherlands, Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Intravacc, a world leader in translational research and development of vaccines, and Cristal Therapeutics,  a technology leader in enabling safer and more effective …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CoinShares XBT Provider ETPs Reach Record Trading Volumes
Sugar Balance Review: Miracle Ingredients Supplement To Reverse Type II Diabetes
Newest LG CordZero ThinQ Vac With New Charging Station Delivers Hassle-Free Cleaning Experience
Nickel Rock Resources Announces Preparation for 2021 Exploration Season
Altshuler Shaham Selects Sapiens for the Operation and Automation of its Provident and Pension ...
Iridium Edge Solar Provides Upgraded Capabilities for Satellite IoT Tracking and Asset Management
Polygon strengthens its market position with the acquisition of SMD Sanierungs-Management (SMD) in ...
vivo Announces Comprehensive Developer Platform Upgrades at VDC 2020
Essence Group to Showcase Array of Innovative Security, Health and Beauty IoT Solutions at CES 2021
Electronic Shelf Label Market Size is Projected to Reach USD 2.40 Billion by 2027 at CAGR 15.9% - ...
Titel
McGraw Hill to Provide Digital Learning Solutions to the King Salman International University in ...
The Real Reason Big Tech Dominated The Market In 2020
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Altimmune, Inc. - ALT
Novel Approaches are Required to Satisfy Demand for Comprehensive Cybersecurity
CoinShares XBT Provider ETPs Reach Record Trading Volumes
RedHill Biopharma Announces Positive Top-Line Safety and Efficacy Data from Phase 2 COVID-19 Study ...
Smart Cities Pivot to Water, Reports IDTechEx
SDRL - Seadrill Announces Forbearance Agreement
Talkpool completes the sale of its IoT network to Netmore and ensures national coverage for its ...
Nanoform sets a new near-term business target for 2021
Titel
Technology Answers Call for Greater Public Safety, Crime Prevention
The Public Health Crisis Has Supercharged the Telehealth Industry
JinkoSolar High-Efficiency Modules Power More Than One Third of the Capacity Generated by ...
Voice Life Charges into the Future with Verge Currency (XVG) and VergePAY
ZeroAvia secures £12.3m UK Government grant to bring 19-seat hydrogen-electric aviation powertrain ...
Influencer Marketing and Digital Advertising Continue to Overtake Traditional Media
McGraw Hill to Provide Digital Learning Solutions to the King Salman International University in ...
Advancing Technology Helps Propel Cybersecurity to New Heights
High Purity Alumina (HPA) Market Size USD 4.8 Billion By 2026 At A CAGR of 20.7% - Valuates Reports
Wall Street Is Banking Billions On The Food Delivery Boom
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Augmented Reality is Creating Sizable $198 Billion Investment Opportunity
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods