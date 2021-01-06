 

Zoomlion Celebrates Maiden Assembly of Intelligent Excavator in Zoomlion Smart Industrial City

CHANGSHA, China, Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd. (Zoomlion) has achieved a major breakthrough in the intelligent manufacturing of large-tonnage excavators as the first excavator rolled off the assembly line on December 31, 2020 in the first constructed Intelligent Excavator Manufacturing Park (the "Park") in Zoomlion Smart Industrial City (the "City") in Changsha, Hunan Province.

The groundbreaking achievement heralds a new phase of the City's development, as the project continues to complete its general construction while manufacturing advanced and intelligent machinery products.

The 20-ton and 48-ton excavators coming off the new assembly line were manufactured in an intelligent workshop with an area of 36,000 square meters (387,500 square feet). Eschewing conventional forklifts, more than 100 intelligent transport robots deliver over 9,000 spare parts instantly across the workshop, as well as other industrial robots to increase automation and intelligent production.

"The Park was designed in accordance with the highest international standards, fully implementing the concepts of intelligence, digitization and ecological sustainability and has the most intelligent, flexible and precise intelligent factories and unmanned production lines," noted Zhang Chunxin, chairman and CEO of Zoomlion.

The "invisible intelligence" is reflected in every link of the Park's production, operation and management, through the convergence of intelligent logistics and production scheduling, industrial AI, digital twinning, industrial internet and big data technologies with the Park's management and control system. The effort will realize digital and transparent manufacturing and enable the intelligent factories to reduce R&D cycle, operation cost and energy consumption while improving production efficiency significantly.

The Park will provide strong support for Zoomlion's excavator machinery sector and upon full completion the industrial park – valued at CNY30 billion ($US45.87 billion) – will reach an annual manufacturing capacity of 50,000 of all types of intelligent excavators, with one excavator rolling off the assembly line every six minutes.

About Zoomlion Smart Industrial City

Zoomlion Smart Industrial City is a world-class pioneering factory cluster project officially launched in January 2019 by Zoomlion with a total investment of 100 billion yuan ($US15.29 billion). The City is laid out with four major machinery sectors of concrete, construction cranes, aerial working platform and excavation, four spare parts centers, six national innovation platforms and several testing and incubation bases for intelligent agricultural machinery, AI and other R&D programs. The new Intelligent Excavator Manufacturing Park is the first constructed park in Zoomlion Smart Industrial City. Upon full completion, the City will become the world's largest and most comprehensive industrial base of construction machinery, taking the lead as a high-efficiency factory, ecological garden and intelligent city.

About Zoomlion

Founded in 1992, Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd. (01157.HK) is a high-end equipment manufacturing enterprise that integrates engineering machinery, agricultural machinery, and financial services. The company now sells more than 600 cutting-edge products from 56 product lines covering ten significant categories.

