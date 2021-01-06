Bids, sales, cut-off price, pro rata and yield are presented in the table below:

Result of the auction of 0.25 per cent DGB 2022 and 0.50 per cent DGB 2029

Bids, sales, cut-off price, pro rata and yield are presented in the table below: ISINBid mill. DKK (nominal)Sale mill.DKK (nominal)Cut-off pricePro rataYield99 23997 DGB 0.25% 15/11/20223,2002,200101.635100 %-0.62 % p.a.99 23807 DGB 0.50% …



