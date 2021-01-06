Result of the auction of 0.25 per cent DGB 2022 and 0.50 per cent DGB 2029
Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire| 06.01.2021, 10:26 | 27 | 0 |
Bids, sales, cut-off price, pro rata and yield are presented in the table below:
|ISIN
|Bid mill. DKK (nominal)
|Sale mill.DKK (nominal)
|Cut-off price
|Pro rata
|Yield
|99 23997 DGB 0.25% 15/11/2022
|3,200
|2,200
|101.635
|100 %
|-0.62 % p.a.
|99 23807 DGB 0.50% 15/11/2029
|3,680
|2,740
|108.62
|100 %
|-0.45 % p.a.
|Total
|6,880
|4,940
Settlement: 8 January 2021
Diesen Artikel teilen
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0