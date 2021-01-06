 

World Finance reveals the winners of its Global Insurance Awards 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
06.01.2021, 10:30  |  59   |   |   

News provided by World News Media

LONDON, Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- World Finance magazine has announced the winners of its Global Insurance Awards 2020, championing the work carried out by China's Ping An Insurance, Atradius from the Netherlands and a number of other industry heavyweights.

Each year, World Finance takes a look at the challenges and opportunities emerging within the insurance sector and the companies that are driving the industry forward. The awards encompass two distinct categories: Best Life Insurance Companies & Best General Insurance Companies.

One stand-out example from 2020 is the Japanese firm Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance and the work currently being carried out by them in using an artificial intelligence system, MS1 Brain, to enable its agents to offer clients the best possible choice of products.

Another notable mention is required for Fubon Life Insurance, from Taiwan, that managed to successfully maintain focus on the people and the environment by driving both social and environmental sustainability at the same time.

The COVID-19 pandemic has illustrated to companies and individuals the immense, unpredictable risks that our modern world faces and insurance has a key role to play in alleviating their fears and helping the world to recover. The winners of the World Finance Global Insurance Awards 2020 are the organisations most able to adapt to the new environment and those helping to forge the future of the industry.

To see a full list detailing all of the winners, see the latest issue of World Finance, available in print, online and on tablet now.

www.WorldFinance.com

World News Media is a leading publisher of quality financial and business magazines, which enjoys a global distribution network that includes subscriber lists of prominent decision-makers around the world.

Contact information

World News Media
Richard Willcox
+44 (0)207 553 4151
richard@wnmedia.com



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

World Finance reveals the winners of its Global Insurance Awards 2020 News provided by World News Media LONDON, Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - World Finance magazine has announced the winners of its Global Insurance Awards 2020, championing the work carried out by China's Ping An Insurance, Atradius from the …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CoinShares XBT Provider ETPs Reach Record Trading Volumes
Sugar Balance Review: Miracle Ingredients Supplement To Reverse Type II Diabetes
Newest LG CordZero ThinQ Vac With New Charging Station Delivers Hassle-Free Cleaning Experience
Nickel Rock Resources Announces Preparation for 2021 Exploration Season
Altshuler Shaham Selects Sapiens for the Operation and Automation of its Provident and Pension ...
Iridium Edge Solar Provides Upgraded Capabilities for Satellite IoT Tracking and Asset Management
Essence Group to Showcase Array of Innovative Security, Health and Beauty IoT Solutions at CES 2021
Novo Seeds Portfolio Company CorWave Raises EUR 35 Million for Breakthrough Heart Pump
Electronic Shelf Label Market Size is Projected to Reach USD 2.40 Billion by 2027 at CAGR 15.9% - ...
New Resource for Survivors from NCCN Helps Guide Life After Cancer Diagnosis and Treatment
Titel
McGraw Hill to Provide Digital Learning Solutions to the King Salman International University in ...
The Real Reason Big Tech Dominated The Market In 2020
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Altimmune, Inc. - ALT
Novel Approaches are Required to Satisfy Demand for Comprehensive Cybersecurity
Smart Cities Pivot to Water, Reports IDTechEx
CoinShares XBT Provider ETPs Reach Record Trading Volumes
RedHill Biopharma Announces Positive Top-Line Safety and Efficacy Data from Phase 2 COVID-19 Study ...
Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Qiwi plc and Certain Officers - ...
SDRL - Seadrill Announces Forbearance Agreement
Talkpool completes the sale of its IoT network to Netmore and ensures national coverage for its ...
Titel
Technology Answers Call for Greater Public Safety, Crime Prevention
The Public Health Crisis Has Supercharged the Telehealth Industry
JinkoSolar High-Efficiency Modules Power More Than One Third of the Capacity Generated by ...
Voice Life Charges into the Future with Verge Currency (XVG) and VergePAY
ZeroAvia secures £12.3m UK Government grant to bring 19-seat hydrogen-electric aviation powertrain ...
Influencer Marketing and Digital Advertising Continue to Overtake Traditional Media
McGraw Hill to Provide Digital Learning Solutions to the King Salman International University in ...
Advancing Technology Helps Propel Cybersecurity to New Heights
High Purity Alumina (HPA) Market Size USD 4.8 Billion By 2026 At A CAGR of 20.7% - Valuates Reports
Wall Street Is Banking Billions On The Food Delivery Boom
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Augmented Reality is Creating Sizable $198 Billion Investment Opportunity
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods