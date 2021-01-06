 

DMS Announces New General Counsel, Tony Saldana

Digital Media Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: DMS), a leading provider of technology-enabled digital performance advertising solutions connecting consumers and advertisers, today announced the appointment of Tony Saldana as general counsel and executive vice president of compliance. In this role, Saldana will lead the company’s global legal and compliance teams. Saldana will report to DMS CEO, Joe Marinucci.

Saldana joins DMS from Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP, one of the world’s leading international law firms with wide-ranging capabilities. Saldana’s experience encompasses the areas of mergers and acquisitions, corporate finance, corporate governance and general counsel and securities matters. Saldana has represented clients in a variety of transactions, including mergers, acquisitions and divestitures. He has also negotiated and contested acquisitions and proxy fights.

“The depth of experience Tony is bringing to DMS,” said Marinucci, “is leveling up our ability to support shareholder demands and meet investor expectations. Likewise, Tony’s M&A expertise will give us a leg up in creating and negotiating deals that support our growth. For our existing clients, Tony delivers continued comfort that our operationalized compliance will always lead the industry. In short, Tony is a perfect fit for DMS. He’s a roll-up-the-sleeves guy who represents the best of the best, and he has high expectations of himself and everyone around him.”

Prior to joining DMS, Saldana counseled clients on a full range of corporate matters, and he regularly advised public companies regarding compliance with the rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the listing standards of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). Saldana also advised clients regarding interactions with stockholders, including stockholder meetings and other stockholder communications, and counseled companies and their boards of directors on governance matters, such as shareholder rights plans, advance notice bylaws, proxy access and board independence.

Saldana has represented a long list of companies as part of high-profile, high-value transactions, including The AES Corporation, BET Holdings, Devon Energy, Duke Energy, Hawaiian Electric Industries, Leidos Holdings and SJW Group. Saldana has also handled numerous public and private financings for both issuers and underwriters and has counseled clients in structuring securities offerings and in conducting tender offers.

