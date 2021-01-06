 

OBI Pharma, Inc. to Present at the 39th J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
06.01.2021, 11:00  |  69   |   |   

TAIPEI, Taiwan, Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OBI Pharma, Inc., a Taiwan biopharma company (TPEx: 4174), announced that Tillman Pearce, MD., Chief Medical Officer, will present a company and clinical development overview at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Digital Healthcare Conference on Monday, January 11, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. EST/ 8:00 a.m. PST.

The presentation slides will be available online at www.obipharma.com on January 12, 2021.

About OBI Pharma

OBI Pharma, Inc., is a Taiwan biopharmaceutical company that was established in 2002. Its mission is to develop and license novel therapeutic agents for unmet medical needs against cancer targets such as Globo Series (including Globo H, SSEA-3 and SSEA-4), AKR1C3, and other promising targets.

The company's novel first-in-class immuno-oncology portfolio against Globo H includes: Adagloxad Simolenin (formerly OBI-822) and OBI 833, a Globo H active immunotherapy vaccine; OBI-888 (Globo H mAb) and OBI-999 (Globo H ADC). The company's novel first-in-class AKR1C3 targeted therapy is OBI-3424 (small-molecule prodrug) that selectively releases a potent DNA alkylating agent in the presence of the aldo-keto reductase 1C3 (AKR1C3) enzyme. Additional information can be found at www.obipharma.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements included in this press release that are not a description of historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about future clinical trials, results and the timing of such trials and results. Such risk factors are identified and discussed from time to time in OBI Pharma's reports and presentations, including OBI Pharma's filings with the Taiwan Securities and Futures Bureau.

COMPANY CONTACT:
Kevin Poulos
OBI Pharma USA, Inc.
1.619.537.7698 Ext. 102
kpoulos@obipharmausa.com



Disclaimer

