 

DGAP-News Bitcoin Group SE: Own stock of cryptocurrencies breaks the EUR 100 million barrier

06.01.2021 / 11:21
Herford, January 06, 2020 - Bitcoin Group SE (ISIN DE000A1TNV91) is starting the new year with tailwind. Through the cryptocurrency trading place Bitcoin.de, operated by futurum bank AG, the company benefits significantly from the growing popularity of cryptocurrencies. This is not only noticeable in the increasing trading activities of the more than 900,000 customers on Bitcoin.de.

Parallel to the recent record highs of the Bitcoin, which exceeded the EUR 28,000 mark at the beginning of 2021, Bitcoin Group SE also reports a new high in its own cryptocurrency holdings. The company's own cryptocurrency holdings recently broke the EUR 100 million mark. Bitcoin accounts for the largest share of the company's own holdings, while the rest is distributed among other popular cryptocurrencies. By way of comparison, Bitcoin Group SE reported holdings of EUR 27.5 million in its balance sheet as of 31 December 2019. Already at the beginning of December 2020, the company reported exceeding the value of EUR 60 million.

"As the operator of one of the largest cryptocurrency trading venues in Europe, we are very pleased about the dynamic development of Bitcoin and the continuous growth of the community - both on the part of private and business customers. In the tenth year of existence of Bitcoin.de, we want to continue to be a reliable partner for them and further shape the spread of cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrencies have come to stay, we have always emphasised that, and even a major bank like JP Morgan now forecasts a Bitcoin price of more than USD 140,000. This and the constantly rising Bitcoin prices thus impressively underpin our assessment. It is literally a win-win situation that the development has a positive effect on the balance sheet for our company and therefore in two respects for our shareholders," says Marco Bodewein, Managing Director of Bitcoin Group SE.

