 

Pharmaceutical Membrane Filtration Market worth $10.2 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
06.01.2021, 11:30  |  62   |   |   

CHICAGO, Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Pharmaceutical Membrane Filtration Market by Product (Filter, System), Technique (Microfiltration, Nanofiltration), Material (PES, PVDF, PTFE), Application (Final Product (Sterile Filtration), Raw Material, Cell Separation, Water) - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets, the global Pharmaceutical Membrane Filtration Market is expected to grow from USD 5.8 billion in 2020 to USD 10.2 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 12.0% from 2020 to 2025.

MarketsandMarkets_Logo

Browse in-depth TOC on "Pharmaceutical Membrane Filtration Market"

326 – Tables
36 – Figures
248 – Pages

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=255408031

The major factors driving the growth of this market are the increasing adoption of single-use technologies and the growing demand for nanofiltration. Geographical expansion in countries such as Singapore, France, China, and India and the demand for polyamide track-etched membranes in ultrafiltration are likely to provide growth opportunities for players in the market.

Filters segment accounted for the largest share of the pharmaceutical membrane filtration market, by product, in 2019

On the basis of product, the market is segmented into filters, systems, and accessories. Filters formed the largest product segment in this market owing to the high and growing use of different types of membrane filters for various filtration applications in the biopharmaceutical manufacturing industry.

Final product processing segment accounted for the largest share of the pharmaceutical membrane filtration market, by application, in 2019

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into final product processing, raw material filtration, cell separation, water purification, and air purification. Final product processing was the largest application segment in the market in 2019. The increasing production of generics, rapid growth in the biopharmaceutical industry, and the increasing adoption of membrane filters in protein purification, sterile filtration, and viral clearance processes are the major factors driving the growth of this application segment.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Pharmaceutical Membrane Filtration Market worth $10.2 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets CHICAGO, Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - According to the new market research report "Pharmaceutical Membrane Filtration Market by Product (Filter, System), Technique (Microfiltration, Nanofiltration), Material (PES, PVDF, PTFE), Application (Final …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CoinShares XBT Provider ETPs Reach Record Trading Volumes
Sugar Balance Review: Miracle Ingredients Supplement To Reverse Type II Diabetes
Newest LG CordZero ThinQ Vac With New Charging Station Delivers Hassle-Free Cleaning Experience
Nickel Rock Resources Announces Preparation for 2021 Exploration Season
Altshuler Shaham Selects Sapiens for the Operation and Automation of its Provident and Pension ...
Iridium Edge Solar Provides Upgraded Capabilities for Satellite IoT Tracking and Asset Management
Essence Group to Showcase Array of Innovative Security, Health and Beauty IoT Solutions at CES 2021
Novo Seeds Portfolio Company CorWave Raises EUR 35 Million for Breakthrough Heart Pump
Electronic Shelf Label Market Size is Projected to Reach USD 2.40 Billion by 2027 at CAGR 15.9% - ...
New Resource for Survivors from NCCN Helps Guide Life After Cancer Diagnosis and Treatment
Titel
McGraw Hill to Provide Digital Learning Solutions to the King Salman International University in ...
The Real Reason Big Tech Dominated The Market In 2020
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Altimmune, Inc. - ALT
Novel Approaches are Required to Satisfy Demand for Comprehensive Cybersecurity
Smart Cities Pivot to Water, Reports IDTechEx
CoinShares XBT Provider ETPs Reach Record Trading Volumes
RedHill Biopharma Announces Positive Top-Line Safety and Efficacy Data from Phase 2 COVID-19 Study ...
Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Qiwi plc and Certain Officers - ...
SDRL - Seadrill Announces Forbearance Agreement
Talkpool completes the sale of its IoT network to Netmore and ensures national coverage for its ...
Titel
Technology Answers Call for Greater Public Safety, Crime Prevention
The Public Health Crisis Has Supercharged the Telehealth Industry
JinkoSolar High-Efficiency Modules Power More Than One Third of the Capacity Generated by ...
Voice Life Charges into the Future with Verge Currency (XVG) and VergePAY
ZeroAvia secures £12.3m UK Government grant to bring 19-seat hydrogen-electric aviation powertrain ...
Influencer Marketing and Digital Advertising Continue to Overtake Traditional Media
McGraw Hill to Provide Digital Learning Solutions to the King Salman International University in ...
Advancing Technology Helps Propel Cybersecurity to New Heights
High Purity Alumina (HPA) Market Size USD 4.8 Billion By 2026 At A CAGR of 20.7% - Valuates Reports
Wall Street Is Banking Billions On The Food Delivery Boom
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Augmented Reality is Creating Sizable $198 Billion Investment Opportunity
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods