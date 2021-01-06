 

Sundance Strategies, Inc. announces the soft launch of its’ alternative fixed income asset securitization through participation in the US Capital 2021 educational webinar.

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
06.01.2021, 12:00  |  33   |   |   

PROVO, UT, Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- US Capital Global announces their 2021 Educational Kick-Off - Alternative Fixed Income Assets + Featuring Sundance Strategies Inc. Please join US Capital Global and Sundance Strategies Inc. in an educational webinar to kick-off the new year and take part in the discussion on alternative fixed income assets! Thursday January 7, 2021 11:00 AM- 11:45 AM MST.

About US Capital Global

US Capital Global Securities LLC is the FINRA-licensed broker-dealer division of US Capital Global that acts as placement agent for growth-stage companies, projects, and investment funds. Since 1998, the US Capital Global team has been committed to providing small and lower middle market businesses and investors with sophisticated debt, equity, and investment opportunities usually available only to larger middle market companies and institutional investors. US Capital Global manages direct investment funds and provides wealth management and capital raise services. For more information, please visit www.uscapitalglobal.com.

About Sundance Strategies, Inc.

Sundance Strategies. Inc. (OTC: SUND) is a specialty financial services company, engaged in the business of acquiring life insurance policies and residual interests, utilizing these assets in specialized financial products tied to the life insurance policies. The company focuses on the purchase of select life insurance assets, to be utilized to back securities to be sold in the bond market. For more information, please visitwww.sundancestrategies.com.

ForwardLooking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: “anticipate, ” “believe,” “ continue, ” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “ intend, ” “may,” “ongoing,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “ will, ” “would,” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time the statements are made and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this press release. This press release should be considered in light of all filings of the Company that are contained in the Edgar Archives of the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov.

Investor Relations: 
Ted Haberfield 
President - MZ North America 
Direct: 858-204-5055 
Email: thaberfield@mzgroup.us


