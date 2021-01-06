Eleva Secures up to EUR 60 million to Advance a Drug Candidate, Appoints New Board Member

Freiburg (ots) - Eleva, a manufacturer of superior biologics, has secured up to

EUR 60 million in funding from Zukunftsfonds Heilbronn (ZFHN). The funds will

help advance one of its drug candidates, CPV-101, to stages that will facilitate

further investment from venture capitalists and/or pharmaceutical companies.

Eleva also announced the addition of Dr. Ralf Smit to its Executive Board.



Eleva has been utilizing its unique moss-based platform to produce novel drugs.

ZFHN, an investor in local start-ups, is now providing up to EUR 60 million to

help take CPV-101, a potentially game-changing complement regulator, to more

advanced clinical stages. This will enable additional investment from venture

capital firms and/or pharmaceutical companies on the path to approval.







cells and preventing excessive inflammation. Current methods block the

inflammation pathway but promote further infections and pathogen proliferation.



Andreas Schaaf, CSO of Eleva, says:



"ZFHN has been a great supporter and long-term strategic partner. Together we

are convinced that the unprecedented potential of our platform will deliver

tomorrow's therapeutics."



Eleva also announced the addition of Dr. Ralf Smit as CBO (Chief Business

Officer) to its Executive Board. Ralf Smit has over 25 years of experience in

business development and commercialization with pharmaceutical companies (Roche,

BioStrat). Previously an advisor to Eleva, he will now head its Clinical and

Business Development.



About Eleva



Based in Freiburg, Germany, Eleva develops novel biological therapies with its

pharmaceutical partners. The privately-held company leverages its unique

moss-based production platform to produce supreme biologics like antibodies,

replacement enzymes, or fusion toxins. Eleva has successfully developed drug

candidates into clinical phases.



Contact:



Press contact

eleva GmbH

Fabienne Zeitter

mailto:pr@elevabiologics.com

Phone: +49 761 470 990

http://www.elevabiologics.comPage



Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/144547/4805368

OTS: eleva GmbH





Complement regulators manage inflammatory processes by protecting the body's owncells and preventing excessive inflammation. Current methods block theinflammation pathway but promote further infections and pathogen proliferation.Andreas Schaaf, CSO of Eleva, says:"ZFHN has been a great supporter and long-term strategic partner. Together weare convinced that the unprecedented potential of our platform will delivertomorrow's therapeutics."Eleva also announced the addition of Dr. Ralf Smit as CBO (Chief BusinessOfficer) to its Executive Board. Ralf Smit has over 25 years of experience inbusiness development and commercialization with pharmaceutical companies (Roche,BioStrat). Previously an advisor to Eleva, he will now head its Clinical andBusiness Development.About ElevaBased in Freiburg, Germany, Eleva develops novel biological therapies with itspharmaceutical partners. The privately-held company leverages its uniquemoss-based production platform to produce supreme biologics like antibodies,replacement enzymes, or fusion toxins. Eleva has successfully developed drugcandidates into clinical phases.Contact:Press contacteleva GmbHFabienne Zeittermailto:pr@elevabiologics.comPhone: +49 761 470 990http://www.elevabiologics.comPageAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/144547/4805368OTS: eleva GmbH