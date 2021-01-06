 

Eleva Secures up to EUR 60 million to Advance a Drug Candidate, Appoints New Board Member

Freiburg (ots) - Eleva, a manufacturer of superior biologics, has secured up to
EUR 60 million in funding from Zukunftsfonds Heilbronn (ZFHN). The funds will
help advance one of its drug candidates, CPV-101, to stages that will facilitate
further investment from venture capitalists and/or pharmaceutical companies.
Eleva also announced the addition of Dr. Ralf Smit to its Executive Board.

Eleva has been utilizing its unique moss-based platform to produce novel drugs.
ZFHN, an investor in local start-ups, is now providing up to EUR 60 million to
help take CPV-101, a potentially game-changing complement regulator, to more
advanced clinical stages. This will enable additional investment from venture
capital firms and/or pharmaceutical companies on the path to approval.

Complement regulators manage inflammatory processes by protecting the body's own
cells and preventing excessive inflammation. Current methods block the
inflammation pathway but promote further infections and pathogen proliferation.

Andreas Schaaf, CSO of Eleva, says:

"ZFHN has been a great supporter and long-term strategic partner. Together we
are convinced that the unprecedented potential of our platform will deliver
tomorrow's therapeutics."

Eleva also announced the addition of Dr. Ralf Smit as CBO (Chief Business
Officer) to its Executive Board. Ralf Smit has over 25 years of experience in
business development and commercialization with pharmaceutical companies (Roche,
BioStrat). Previously an advisor to Eleva, he will now head its Clinical and
Business Development.

About Eleva

Based in Freiburg, Germany, Eleva develops novel biological therapies with its
pharmaceutical partners. The privately-held company leverages its unique
moss-based production platform to produce supreme biologics like antibodies,
replacement enzymes, or fusion toxins. Eleva has successfully developed drug
candidates into clinical phases.

Contact:

Press contact
eleva GmbH
Fabienne Zeitter
mailto:pr@elevabiologics.com
Phone: +49 761 470 990
http://www.elevabiologics.comPage

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/144547/4805368
OTS: eleva GmbH


