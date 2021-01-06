 

Ingram Micro Commerce & Lifecycle Services Named 2021 Multichannel Merchant Top 3PL, Sixth Consecutive Year

Ingram Micro Commerce & Lifecycle Services, a leading provider of supply chain solutions and ecommerce logistics, today announced it was named a Top 3PL for 2021 by Multichannel Merchant. This marks the sixth consecutive year the business has received this recognition, which identifies the industry’s leading logistics providers through an assessment of their key capabilities, average annual order volume, merchandise categories and facility locations.

The 2020 boom in ecommerce, largely a result of limited consumer access to brick-and-mortar retail due to the global pandemic, emphasized the value of third-party logistics providers and the critical role of supply chains. Multichannel Merchant’s Top 3PL list enables brands and retailers find experienced 3PL providers and get connected to ecommerce order fulfillment services, online returns solutions, and more to streamline their operations.

"The work and dedication that went in to overcoming challenges and embracing opportunities in 2020 makes us extremely proud to be recognized among Multichannel Merchant’s Top 3PLs once again,” said Glen Sutton, senior vice president, Americas region, Ingram Micro Commerce & Lifecycle Services. “Earning a spot on this list for six consecutive years reflects our focus on continuous growth and improvement in the areas that matter to our customers. This was a banner year for the ecommerce industry and we’re pleased that our systems, processes and teams were prepared to handle the exponential increase in order volume. We’ve also focused significant resources on our reverse logistics solutions in recent years, which positions us well to help our customers address significant increases in returns, which accompany growth in online shopping."

“Ecommerce and DTC merchants need experienced, qualified 3PL partners as they handle unprecedented growth in their online business, and lack the internal resources or expertise,” said Mike O’Brien, Senior Content Manager of Multichannel Merchant. “Each company has been selected based on their industry experience, services offered, performance and range of capabilities.”

To see the complete list of Multichannel Merchants 2021 Top 3PL providers, click here.

About Ingram Micro Commerce & Lifecycle Services

Ingram Micro Commerce & Lifecycle Services provides supply chain solutions that connect supply and demand. From cross-border fulfillment to dropship and returns management, IT asset disposition, re-marketing, distribution and more, our solutions drive growth across the commerce, technology and mobility markets.

We proudly serve customers ranging from fast-growing brands to Global 2000 enterprises and are dedicated to facilitating their success through our global warehousing network, world-class technology, strategic partnerships and decades of expertise in the logistics, mobility and ITAD industries. Learn more at www.ingrammicroservices.com.

About Multichannel Merchant

Multichannel Merchant reaches key decision makers responsible for ecommerce, management, marketing and operations at companies that sell merchandise through multiple channels — including ecommerce, mobile, social, and catalog. Multichannel Merchant delivers original research, as well as in-depth analysis of trends and best practices, news, tactical/how-to, executive summaries, technology and supplier comparisons, tip sheets and resource information to help companies sell & deliver products wherever and whenever the customer wants them – at home, work, store or other locations.



