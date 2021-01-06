 

Energous and American Equus Announce World’s First Wirelessly Charged Equine Health Tracking Sensor Has Completed Trials

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
Today Energous Corporation (Nasdaq: WATT), the developer of WattUp, a revolutionary wireless charging 2.0 technology, and American Equus, a leading equine products company, announced that the American Equus EQx VitalsSensor, the first wirelessly charged equine health tracking sensor, has successfully completed trials and is on track for availability in Q1 2021. Built with WattUp wireless charging 2.0 technology and designed for the professional horseracing market, the American Equus EQx VitalsSensor monitors and tracks the animal’s vital statistics such as temperature, heart rate and leg position.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210106005174/en/

The American Equus EQx VitalsSensor, the first wirelessly charged equine health tracking sensor (Photo: Business Wire)

“We’re thrilled our health monitoring wearable sensor has successfully completed trials and is on track for customer availability in early 2021,” said David Shano, president at American Equus. “Energous, 28Gorilla and Imagine Manufacturing have developed a highly durable, waterproof wireless charging tracker ideally suited for the high demands of the horseracing industry.”

The sensor was developed by industrial design firm 28Gorilla and built by Imagine Manufacturing for American Equus. Following the announcement of Energous’ partnership with 28Gorilla in May, the sensor has undergone and completed trials, and will soon be commercially available through American Equus. The waterproof sensor is attached to the outside of a horse’s lower tendon via an ankle wrap or boot and monitors the temperature of the tendon/skin surface through an infrared sensor. All four legs are monitored, and data is transmitted through a Bluetooth connection to the rider or monitoring station. If any single temperature deviates from the mean of the device’s four sensors past a predetermined point, an alarm is sent to the user indicating a tendon may be injured or of concern.

The American Equus EQx VitalsSensor features WattUp wireless charging technology, enabling a form factor that foregoes a charging port, reducing the likelihood of failure due to a dirty or wet contact resulting from unpredictable horse track conditions.

“The successful trials are a huge step toward bringing the first-ever wirelessly charged equine health tracking sensor to market. The coming availability of the American Equus EQx VitalsSensor provides American Equus with an innovative device for tracking a horse’s health with superior convenience, durability and flexibility,” said Stephen R. Rizzone, president and CEO of Energous Corporation. “The wireless sensor market is projected to expand significantly in the next five years; we expect to see additional sensors for a variety of specialized applications emerge, including medical and IoT, developed with WattUp RF-based wireless charging technology.”

