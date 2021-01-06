Ocwen Financial Comments on Conclusion of Mediation With the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ocwen Financial Corporation (NYSE: OCN) (“Ocwen” or the “Company”), a leading non-bank mortgage servicer and originator, today issued the following statement in response to the mediator’s notice that the Company’s court-ordered mediation with the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (“CFPB” or “Bureau”) had concluded. The parties were unable to reach a settlement related to the lawsuit filed by the CFPB in 2017 against the Company regarding certain legacy servicing activities.



“We are disappointed that settlement discussions with the CFPB did not resolve this matter, in particular since we have resolved all state regulatory actions filed against Ocwen in April 2017, most recently through a settlement reached with the State of Florida in October 2020. We engaged with the Bureau in good faith throughout the course of mediation and numerous related discussions and took all actions in an attempt to reach a fair and reasonable resolution. We remain steadfast in our belief that the CFPB’s claims regarding Ocwen’s past servicing practices are unsubstantiated and the Bureau’s settlement demands do not reflect the merits of this case. While we remain committed to attempting to resolve this matter prior to trial, our pending motion for summary judgment filed on June 5, 2020 supports our position on this matter, and we will continue to vigorously defend ourselves going forward.”

The Company increased its legal and regulatory accrual related to the CFPB matter by $13.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 resulting from its efforts to resolve the matter in mediation.

About Ocwen Financial Corporation

Ocwen Financial Corporation (NYSE: OCN) is a leading non-bank mortgage servicer and originator providing solutions through its primary brands, PHH Mortgage and Liberty Reverse Mortgage. PHH Mortgage is one of the largest servicers in the country, focused on delivering a variety of servicing and lending programs. Liberty is one of the nation’s largest reverse mortgage lenders dedicated to education and providing loans that help customers meet their personal and financial needs. We are headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida, with offices in the United States and the U.S. Virgin Islands and operations in India and the Philippines, and have been serving our customers since 1988. For additional information, please visit our website (www.ocwen.com).