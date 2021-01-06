 

ROCKWOOL International A/S – transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
06.01.2021, 12:20  |  35   |   |   

Company announcement
for ROCKWOOL International A/S
Release no. 1 – 2021
to Nasdaq Copenhagen         

6 January 2021

ROCKWOOL International A/S – transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

As mentioned in announcement no. 2/2020, ROCKWOOL International A/S has initiated a share buy-back programme which will run from 6 February 2020 until 5 February 2021. During this period, the Company will buy own shares for up to a maximum of EUR 64 million under the programme.

The programme is implemented in accordance with EU Commission Regulation No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and EU Commission Delegated Regulation No 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, which together constitute the “Safe Harbour” regulation.

The following transactions have been executed during the period 30 December 2020 – 5 January 2021:

Date Number of A shares Average purchase price
A shares (DKK) 		Aggregate amount,
A shares (DKK)
[Accumulated, last announcement] 18,512   26,405,350
30 December 2020      
31 December 2020      
1 January 2021      
4 January 2021      
5 January 2021      
Accumulated under the programme (A shares) 18,512   26,405,350


Date Number of B shares Average purchase price
B shares (DKK) 		Aggregate amount,
B shares (DKK)
[Accumulated, last announcement] 269,115   428,284,197
30 December 2020 400 2,304.95 921,980
31 December 2020     0
1 January 2021     0
4 January 2021 400 2,320.04 928,016
5 January 2021 700 2,265.30 1,585,710
Accumulated under the programme (B shares) 270,615   431,719,903

In addition, the Company has in accordance with announcement no. 48/2020 completed the purchase of 57,557 A Shares for a total of EUR 16 million from the ROCKWOOL Foundation.

With the transactions stated above, ROCKWOOL International A/S owns 76,069 A shares and 328,943 B shares corresponding to 1.84 percent of the Company’s total share capital.

An overview showing the transaction data for the period 30 December 2020 – 5 January 2021 is enclosed.

Further information:                      

Thomas Harder
Director, Group Treasury & Investor Relations
ROCKWOOL International A/S
+45 46 55 86 77

Attachments


Rockwool International (B) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ROCKWOOL International A/S – transactions in connection with share buy-back programme Company announcementfor ROCKWOOL International A/SRelease no. 1 – 2021to Nasdaq Copenhagen          6 January 2021 ROCKWOOL International A/S – transactions in connection with share buy-back programme As mentioned in announcement no. 2/2020, …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Nucor Tubular Products Selects PowerFleet Telematics to Improve Steel Manufacturing Safety
Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Auto Racing Entrepreneur George Steinbrenner IV to the ...
Marathon Patent Group and DMG Blockchain Solutions to Form the Digital Currency Miners of North ...
Euro Sun Appoints Peter Vukanovich Non-Executive Chair and Provides Rovina Valley Project Update
C4 Imaging Announces Sirius Positive Signal MRI Marker Given FDA 510(k) Clearance for Use with ...
Hexagon Composites ASA: Invitation to Capital Markets Day 2021
Neptune Digital Announces Intention to Change Trading Symbol on TSX-V To “NDA”
Medigene to Take Part in Cell Therapy Panel at the LifeSci Partners 10th Annual Healthcare ...
Aerpio Announces Strategic Review after Topline Results from Razuprotafib Glaucoma Phase 2 Trial
Mersana Therapeutics Announces Corporate and Pipeline Updates and 2021 Goals and Anticipated ...
Titel
BioNTech präsentiert auf der 39. Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
Bionano Genomics Granted 180-Day Extension by Nasdaq to Regain Compliance with Bid Price Rule
TAAT Plans for Expansion by Doubling Beyond Tobacco Production Capacity, Developing U.S. Online ...
Generex and NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Provide Update on Ii-Key COVID-19 Vaccine Development Program ...
Bionano Genomics Publishes Study on Autism Risk Genes After Detailed Analysis of The Genome of ...
InflaRx Completes Enrollment in Vilobelimab (IFX-1) European Phase II Study in ANCA-associated ...
CytoDyn Announces Research on Critically Ill COVID-19 Patients Published in Journal of ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Announces Trading Volumes Grew 1070% in 2020, ...
NIO Inc. Provides December, Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Delivery Update
FDA Accepts Protocol for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
30.12.20
ROCKWOOL International A/S – transactions in connection with share buy-back programme
23.12.20
ROCKWOOL International A/S – transactions in connection with share buy-back programme
16.12.20
ROCKWOOL International A/S – transactions in connection with share buy-back programme
09.12.20
ROCKWOOL International A/S – transactions in connection with share buy-back programme