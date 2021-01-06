Company announcement for ROCKWOOL International A/S Release no. 1 – 2021 to Nasdaq Copenhagen

ROCKWOOL International A/S – transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

As mentioned in announcement no. 2/2020, ROCKWOOL International A/S has initiated a share buy-back programme which will run from 6 February 2020 until 5 February 2021. During this period, the Company will buy own shares for up to a maximum of EUR 64 million under the programme.

The programme is implemented in accordance with EU Commission Regulation No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and EU Commission Delegated Regulation No 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, which together constitute the “Safe Harbour” regulation.

The following transactions have been executed during the period 30 December 2020 – 5 January 2021:

Date Number of A shares Average purchase price

A shares (DKK) Aggregate amount,

A shares (DKK) [Accumulated, last announcement] 18,512 26,405,350 30 December 2020 31 December 2020 1 January 2021 4 January 2021 5 January 2021 Accumulated under the programme (A shares) 18,512 26,405,350





Date Number of B shares Average purchase price

B shares (DKK) Aggregate amount,

B shares (DKK) [Accumulated, last announcement] 269,115 428,284,197 30 December 2020 400 2,304.95 921,980 31 December 2020 0 1 January 2021 0 4 January 2021 400 2,320.04 928,016 5 January 2021 700 2,265.30 1,585,710 Accumulated under the programme (B shares) 270,615 431,719,903

In addition, the Company has in accordance with announcement no. 48/2020 completed the purchase of 57,557 A Shares for a total of EUR 16 million from the ROCKWOOL Foundation.

With the transactions stated above, ROCKWOOL International A/S owns 76,069 A shares and 328,943 B shares corresponding to 1.84 percent of the Company’s total share capital.

An overview showing the transaction data for the period 30 December 2020 – 5 January 2021 is enclosed.

Further information:

Thomas Harder

Director, Group Treasury & Investor Relations

ROCKWOOL International A/S

+45 46 55 86 77

Attachments